Sales Partner targets €1 million in funding to expand across Europe

Sales Partner, a startup focused on digitizing and optimizing car dealership operations, is targeting €1 million in funding this year to further develop its solution and expand into Europe, particularly the UK, Czech Republic, and Germany. The company also aims to grow its Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) to €125,000, a 150% increase over last year, with 20% of this revenue generated from outside Romania.

Sales Partner is an enterprise solution designed for car dealerships, combining CRM and ERP modules to streamline internal operations and customer relationships throughout the sales, after-sales, and service processes. It helps sales consultants and service receptionists work more efficiently. For example, the platform captures leads from external sources (such as car marketplaces) and assigns them to specialists based on predefined criteria. This allows consultants to focus on responding to customer inquiries and negotiating prices, while Sales Partner generates necessary documents (such as sales contracts), manages inventory, creates personalized offers, and schedules test drives. For end customers, the solution can provide updates on future services or the status of their orders.

The founders of Sales Partner are Felicia and Sorin Bârsan, along with Mihai Turcu – professionals with over 20 years of experience in business development and IT, respectively. They began developing the auto operations digitization solution in 2020 within Unit Vision, an IT company they founded in 2007, specializing in business automation and optimization. Due to Sales Partner’s strong growth, the co-founders spun it off into a standalone company in February 2023.

The founders invested €400,000 into Sales Partner, and in 2023, the startup received a €250,000 investment from Fortech Investments. Sales Partner is also a graduate of Startup Reaktor, the first Go-To-Market accelerator in Southeast Europe, launched by the Romanian Tech Startups Association (ROTSA) in partnership with Techcelerator, with support from EIT Digital, Techangels, and Seedblink.

Sales Partner currently has a portfolio of 27 clients, including multi-location dealerships, single-brand showrooms, manufacturers, and importers, totaling 65 sales and service centers.

For 2025, the co-founders forecast an MRR of €125,000 — a 150% increase year-over-year. This growth is driven by the recent launch of the service module, expected to double revenue, as well as the company’s expansion into European markets.

To achieve its international development goals, Sales Partner plans to raise €1 million in the second half of 2025. The funding will be used for sales efforts, team growth, and adapting the software solution to the specific requirements of targeted countries.

The management team aims to attract at least five new clients from Europe this year, especially from the UK, Czech Republic, and Germany, which would contribute approximately €25,000 monthly (around 20% of total revenue). Currently, the co-founders are in advanced negotiations with several potential clients in these three markets.

Vision: Sales Partner to become one of the top three tech solutions for the automotive sector in Europe

“Our vision is for Sales Partner to become one of the top three technology solutions in Europe for the automotive sector. We’ve integrated Artificial Intelligence to support scalability and to significantly transform the automotive retail industry, which remains largely traditional in terms of digital adoption. We’ve built technology that can manage the most critical operations in car sales or rentals, helping dealerships save time, enhance customer experience, and boost operational efficiency,” stated Felicia Bârsan, Co-founder of Sales Partner.

In 2023, the founders of Sales Partner became alumni of Startup Reaktor, the first Go-To-Market accelerator in Southeast Europe, launched by the Romanian Tech Startups Association (ROTSA), an organization representing the interests of tech startup founders in Romania.

Sales Partner, a Startup Reaktor alumnus

“Startup Reaktor was an intensive program that guided us through every aspect of running a business. It truly was an A-to-Z experience. When we joined, we were already doing a significant part of what we later learned was necessary, but the program helped us look at our business in a more structured way, gain new knowledge, and, most importantly, connect with people. Meeting mentors and other entrepreneurs was extremely valuable, as it gave us insight into their challenges as well. The entire training — especially ending with a pitching session — was essential. Demo Day is an exercise that should not be missed. It’s a program I’ve recommended to others, and I know several founders we’ve spoken to are preparing for upcoming pitches,” said Felicia Bârsan.

“Alumni Focus” is a project launched by the Romanian Tech Startups Association (ROTSA), Techcelerator and DiFine PR to promote Romanian startups with vision, clients, and plans for international expansion.

“Alumni Focus is an initiative that continues our efforts from Techcelerator and Startup Reaktor. While Techcelerator focuses on investment readiness — helping startups attract funding rounds — and Startup Reaktor helps validate ideas and support international expansion, Alumni Focus highlights founders with clear vision who effectively apply the knowledge gained in our programs, thanks to our dedicated go-to-market team. Some of these startups, like Sales Partner, are already gaining traction and expanding internationally, while others are just beginning their journey. That’s why Alumni Focus is a visibility initiative we consider essential — for program alumni, investors, and those inspired by other entrepreneurs’ journeys,” said Cristian Dascălu, Managing Partner at Techcelerator and President of ROTSA.

The Romanian Tech Startups Association (ROTSA) is an organization representing the interests of Romanian tech startup founders. In 2021, it launched Startup Reaktor, the first Go-To-Market accelerator in Southeast Europe, dedicated to early-stage tech startups from the region looking for validation and rapid international expansion, particularly to the top 10 Western European economies, the UK, and the Nordics.

Techcelerator is the longest-running SEED accelerator focused on investment readiness for advanced tech startups in Romania and Southeast Europe. Since its founding in 2018, Techcelerator has successfully supported over 200 startups through its acceleration rounds and various support programs, either independently or in partnership with other ecosystem players. Companies in its portfolio have raised over €40 million in investment rounds to date.