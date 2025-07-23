The National Salt Company Salrom announces the extension of its concession license for a graphite exploitation site in the Ungurelașu – Polovragi area, a strategic project of European importance in the battery sector, for which the company is seeking nearly €200 million in EU funding.
“The extension of the Graphite Shale Mining License will allow Salrom to develop business opportunities related to the maximum exploitation of the economic potential offered by this useful mineral substance, given that Salrom has an approved project, included in the list of 47 projects declared of strategic level by the European Commission regarding the exploitation and valorization of critical raw materials,” the company reports.
The project involves the extraction and primary processing of graphite schist to produce battery-grade graphite, including the development of necessary mining infrastructure and the installation of processing equipment to convert raw material into high-purity graphite essential for battery production—particularly for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The total funding requested amounts to €198,306,135.
With this initiative, Salrom is set to join the ranks of Europe’s major critical raw material producers, entering a rapidly expanding market with strong growth potential.
Three Romanian Projects for Critical Resources
For the first time, the European Commission has adopted a list of 47 strategic projects aimed at boosting domestic capacity for critical raw materials. These projects are expected to strengthen the European value chain and diversify sources of supply. They will be located across 13 EU member states.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002