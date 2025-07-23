The National Salt Company Salrom announces the extension of its concession license for a graphite exploitation site in the Ungurelașu – Polovragi area, a strategic project of European importance in the battery sector, for which the company is seeking nearly €200 million in EU funding.

Graphite is an essential raw material for the manufacture of batteries, one of the most dynamic industries in the world at the moment.

“The extension of the Graphite Shale Mining License will allow Salrom to develop business opportunities related to the maximum exploitation of the economic potential offered by this useful mineral substance, given that Salrom has an approved project, included in the list of 47 projects declared of strategic level by the European Commission regarding the exploitation and valorization of critical raw materials,” the company reports. The project involves the extraction and primary processing of graphite schist to produce battery-grade graphite, including the development of necessary mining infrastructure and the installation of processing equipment to convert raw material into high-purity graphite essential for battery production—particularly for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The total funding requested amounts to €198,306,135. With this initiative, Salrom is set to join the ranks of Europe’s major critical raw material producers, entering a rapidly expanding market with strong growth potential. Three Romanian Projects for Critical Resources For the first time, the European Commission has adopted a list of 47 strategic projects aimed at boosting domestic capacity for critical raw materials. These projects are expected to strengthen the European value chain and diversify sources of supply. They will be located across 13 EU member states.