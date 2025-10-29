Sameday Group Prepares to Handle 1M Parcels Daily in 2025

SAMEDAY, the courier company that introduced easybox delivery in Romania, announced investments of over €80 million in 2025 dedicated to technology, regional expansion, operational capacity, and the growth of the easybox network. These investments come amid a 20% increase in company revenues in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year. Thus, the company is now ready to process up to 1 million parcels per day in its sorting centers during Black Friday, when parcel volumes are expected to rise by around 70% compared to a normal period.

“The shopping season that kicks off with the year’s biggest discount event, Black Friday, always brings a significant increase in volumes and greater delivery complexity. All our investments and efforts were dedicated to expanding the out-of-home delivery network, enhancing our order processing and delivery capacity, and developing cutting-edge technology have prepared us to support our e-commerce partners. At the same time, the continuous improvements to the SAMEDAY app help customers manage their orders more easily,” said Lucian Baltaru, CEO SAMEDAY Group.

250-million-euro investments deployed in the past 5 years

2025 accounted for the largest investment budget in recent years, representing 30% of all investments made since 2020. By expanding its logistics capacity, SAMEDAY is ready to sort a record number of parcels — a performance made possible thanks to its three hubs in Bucharest, Sibiu, and Brașov, and to its extended and modernized logistics network. In recent months, the company inaugurated five new logistics centers and one oversized parcel center near the central Rudeni hub, all equipped with state-of-the-art automation systems.

Furthermore, the company reaffirmed its long-term commitment to supporting the growth and regional expansion of e-commerce businesses. Recently, SAMEDAY began providing parcel shipments to any EU country — a service available to both businesses and individuals directly from the web platform or mobile app.

Romania’s favorite out-of-home delivery network

The easybox network capacity in Romania has increased by over 20%, now surpassing 7,700 active points across the region. At the same time, the company expanded its SAMEDAY Point network, which completes the easybox experience by adding extra capacity in areas with high delivery demand near homes or offices. The number of these points has doubled, reaching almost 1,600 regionally.

The network expansion and investments are part of SAMEDAY’s strategy to provide flexibility, proximity, and predictability in deliveries — essential elements for e-commerce partners, especially during peak seasons like Black Friday. In the past year alone, the company invested over €20 million in out-of-home infrastructure. Nationally, there is one SAMEDAY locker for every 3,500 residents, and the average walking distance to an easybox is six minutes — reduced to just four minutes in Bucharest.

The busiest delivery day of the year in Romania is expected to be November 10, with over 4 million parcels delivered to easyboxes during the Black Friday campaign period.

The SAMEDAY app: Over 4 million downloads in Romania

70%1 of Romanian users appreciate that the SAMEDAY app the most efficient delivery management solution thanks to its intuitive interface and multiple features: extending parcel storage time in easyboxes, rescheduling delivery dates, sending parcels to other people, paying cash-on-delivery via Apple Pay, Google Pay, or eMAG Pay, and redirecting parcels to another easybox or address.

In 2025, the SAMEDAY App surpassed 4 million downloads, consolidating its position as one of the most used apps in the country. To strengthen its international presence, SAMEDAY Hungary was launched in July, followed by SAMEDAY Bulgaria in October. Moreover, a recent study shows that SAMEDAY is among Romania’s most popular apps, alongside ChatGPT, WhatsApp, and TikTok2.

In Romania, to efficiently handle the high order volumes during peak season, SAMEDAY expanded its courier team and increased hub personnel by over 60% compared to regular periods, and the number of couriers available during Black Friday reached 3,500 people. Additionally, the number of vehicles transporting parcels between hubs and agencies has risen to over 500, and warehouse operating hours have been extended to effectively manage the high processing flow.

Sources:

1Market research conducted by SAMEDAY was carried out in October 2025 using the CAWI method, on a sample of 800 people, nationally representative for consumers in urban areas who order online at least once every two months. The margin of error is +/- 3%, at a 95% confidence level.

2 SimilarWEB & Data.AI