Sameday, the new tenant of Globalworth Square

Globalworth office investor announced the signing of a new lease contract for Globalworth Square. Sameday, a player on the courier market in Romania, became a tenant of Globalworth Square. Starting with November 2021, the lease was signed for 5 years for an area of 4.259,04 square meters GLA.

We are honoured to welcome Sameday in our Globalworth community. We put technology first and we use it to streamline the experience for our tenants. Sameday is also a brand that massively invests in technology, in order to build a business model that is easily adaptable to market conditions and to quickly respond to the needs of our customers. We are sure that Globalworth Square will be a PLACE TO GROW even further and strengthen their position in the market, states Ema Iftimie, Head of Leasing & Customer Care, Globalworth Romania.

Our decision of joining the Globalworth community was the result of an in-depth analysis focusing on accessibility, the comfort and wellbeing of our team and cost of occupancy. At Sameday we have a technological core that we use to open new opportunities for our colleagues and partners. We embrace innovation and strive for more environmentally friendly solutions in the delivery market and in our lives. Considering our common values, it was only natural for us to choose Globalworth for our administrative activities, adds Lucian Baltaru, Chief Executive Officer, Sameday.

Globalworth Square has an innovative health and safety feature, increasing the air filtration and UVC light disinfection for a hygienic office environment: a system that disinfects the air introduced in the office area as well as in the common spaces with the help of UV-C lamps installed on the inlet connections of the air-treatment stations. This system ensures efficient and effective reduction of microorganisms by up to 99%, even in very confined spaces, and it works against viruses such as Covid-19 and other pathogens. Another innovation is the building’s cooling system, consisting of a heat pump, R1234ze ecological freon chillers and a boot storage, designed to generate low energy consumption. The implementation of the ice storage system is unique for a class A office building in Romania.

Located in the northern part of Bucharest, Globalworth Square is a class A office building totalling 29,000 sqm leasable area distributed over 3 underground levels, Ground Floor and 15 upper floors plus 1 tech level, with a generous typical floorplan of 2,130 sq.m.