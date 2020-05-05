Sanofi Romania has a new Country Lead

Sanofi Romania has announced that, starting May 1, 2020, Iulia Ionescu is the new Country Lead Sanofi Romania and Moldova. A physician by profession, with an over 20-year expertise in the pharmaceutical industry, Iulia Ionescu is the General Manager of the Sanofi Romania General Medicines Division (diabetes, cardiovascular diseases) and is also Execution Excellence Lead South Europe MCO (South Europe Multi Country Organization includes: Romania, Moldova, Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Kosovo, Albania, Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro and Israel).

Iulia Ionescu takes over this position from Pascal Robin, who has run the local company for 3 years.

Iulia Ionescu said that she had taken this new position with responsibility and pride, at a time when “the world is going through an unprecedented situation”.

“Precisely against this background, more than ever, I am privileged to work in an innovative pharmaceutical company, which is in the frontline of fight against several disease, including COVID-19 (…),” Ionescu said.

Sanofi Romania has reported a turnover of EUR 306 million and a market share of 5.7%. The pharma company provides over 37 million boxes of medicines on an annual basis, for 51 therapy areas, through a portfolio of 150 products. Sanofi has invested around EUR 4.5 M in Romania in the past years, through research and development projects.