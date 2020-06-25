ScaleOut Export Accelerator starts with 10 Romanian companies willing to go global

60 companies signed up to learn about internationalisation in the ScaleOut program. The program developed by the Romanian Business Leaders Foundation (RBL) has selected the 10 companies that will enter ScaleOut, the first export accelerator in Romania, through which they will receive support in preparation for international expansion, tailor-made mentoring, access to specialists and investors, workshops and networking sessions.

The first cohort, consisting of 10 firms, is dedicated to companies that want to prepare with basics about what it means to develop a business abroad and want to expand their product or service through internationalisation activities.

“We want to increase the number of Romanian companies with business on foreign markets. Exports are the opportunity for companies willing to grow in the post-COVID-19 period, and access to information and specialists, internationalisation education and support from private and public institutions are the main needs of the entrepreneurs we want to achieve in the export program”, said Claudiu Vrinceanu, Program Director and co-founder of ScaleOut.

ScaleOut Accelerator is a program carried out in partnership with Google Atelierul Digital and Deloitte, together with local companies, successful case studies in internationalisation, entrepreneurial companies such as eMag and DocProcess.

The 10 companies accepted in the program are complementary: 5 tech, 5 non-tech.

OceanoBe Technology (software) Setrio Soft (medical software and logistics) Graphein (digitization of buildings) Jiratech (software) IBC Focus (SaaS; proptech) Dabo International (HoReCa) Bencomp (production of plastic articles for construction and gardens) Ginissima (shoe production) Altax (production of metal structures and modular subassemblies) Veltra Bikes (production of bicycles from sustainable materials)

The first part of the ScaleOut accelerator includes workshops on basic topics in internationalization: Getting started with your international expansion + Choosing your next market + Lean strategies for international expansion.

The launch of ScaleOut was generated by the need of Romanian entrepreneurs to cross the country’s borders for regional development, but also to overcome higher or lower mental barriers on which we all have when it comes to business. ScaleOut creates educational programs about export and internationalisation, community events and exchanges of experience between business ecosystems.