Scallier buys new retail park in Timișoara

PeliPartners assisted the Polish developer Scallier with respect to the acquisition of a retail project in Timisoara by means of a business transfer from Oasis group, to be further operated under the brand “FunShop Park”.

“We are glad that we were involved in this transaction and that we are assisting Scallier with the extension of its retail parks portfolio in Romania. The retail sector is constantly growing and developing”, said Francisc Peli, Managing Partner at PeliPartners.

“The concept introduced by Scallier on the Romanian market involves the integration of modern premises to serve a wide range of customers. The project we are preparing for Timișoara aims to revitalize the retail area and to bring new standards corresponding to the real needs of customers”, said Adrian Aleman, Development Director for Scallier Romania.