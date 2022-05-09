Scallier’s portfolio in Romania to include 11 retail parks in the upcoming months

In 2021 Scallier completed construction and opened retail parks in Rosiorii de Vede and Focsani. In 2022, it continues construction works and plans to open retail parks in Turda, Timisoara and Vaslui, to close this year with a volume of over 40,000 sq m of modern commercial leasable space (GLA) completed.

In 2023, new facilities are planned to be opened in the cities of Mosnita, Arad, Ploiesti, Otopeni, Ovidiu and Reghin.

In total, over the next several months, Scallier’s portfolio in Romania will include 11 retail parks with a total leasable area of over 90,000 sq m. At the same time, the company is working on the expansion of the land bank to develop further commercial properties in the Romanian market. All retail parks developed by Scallier are subject to BREEAM certification.

“Local entrepreneurs are also strongly represented in our retail parks, including those from the catering sector: Dabo Doner, City Doner and Bun de Tot. Retail parks implemented by us in Romania perfectly fill the market gap – the lack of modern commercial real estate in many medium and small cities,” says Adrian Aleman, Development Director of Scallier in Romania. “Thanks to the high quality of our projects, confirmed, inter alia, by BREEAM certificates, we provide local markets with new opportunities that create conditions for the development of international retail chains with high requirements regarding both the space and its location, added Adrian Aleman.

“We carefully analyze all locations. Our goal is to create places that will be commercial destinations for local residents for a long time. Retail parks are neighborhood concepts whose success is based on providing an extensive offer tailored to the requirements of specific communities. At the same time, these are formats that allow customers to make purchases conveniently – the parks are accompanied by an extensive communication infrastructure”– notes Wojciech Jurga, Managing Partner at Scallier. “Additionally, in the vicinity of our facilities there are also projects with functions complementary to our properties. These include, among others, large-scale grocery stores. In this way, we create a comprehensive offer that, on the one hand, provides customers with the necessary goods and services, and on the other hand, ensures the necessary flow of people and turnover for tenants, which contributes to their further development” – adds Wojciech Jurga.

“All of Scallier’s new retail properties are also meant to be integrative, ie to be a meeting point for local residents. Hence, our facilities include, among others, playgrounds for children and an extensive gastronomic and recreational offer. These are all elements that are indispensable for the development of commercial facilities in Romania. Customers expect them and thanks to them they spend more time in our parks” – sums up Adrian Aleman.