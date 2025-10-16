SCUT launched its the digital cyber shield concept

SCUT, Romania’s newest cybersecurity company, has officially launched the digital cyber shield concept — a unified approach co-created with Orange Cyberdefense, offering high-level protection, full visibility, and coordinated support in the event of a cyberattack. The launch event in Bucharest brought together industry experts, company partners, top management, and government representatives.

As cyberattacks become increasingly sophisticated, with potential financial, reputational, and operational consequences, SCUT’s unified approach represents a paradigm shift. The SCUT model eliminates “blind spots” present in traditional solutions and provides a comprehensive view of IT infrastructure — from user devices (phones, laptops, tablets) to networks, servers, on-premises infrastructure, and cloud environments. The goal is to eliminate fragmentation and build a coherent architecture with rapid threat detection, event correlation, and coordinated AI-assisted response.

“In 2025, connectivity and digitalization cannot be discussed without addressing cybersecurity. SCUT completes Orange Romania’s business ecosystem. We operate the fastest fixed and mobile networks, the country’s largest data center infrastructure, and provide robust cloud and business integration services. This enables Romanian businesses and government entities to access secure, cutting-edge digital solutions. SCUT’s cybersecurity services make us a truly convergent operator,” said Florin Popa, Orange Business Director and Vice President of SCUT.

SCUT offers total visibility, protection at every level of the digital ecosystem, advanced threat detection, automated event correlation, and coordinated post-incident support using AI. Created with support from Orange Romania as a shareholder, SCUT introduces an integrated protection model to Romania, capable of preventing attacks before they cause damage. SCUT’s expertise is primarily local, strengthened by a strategic partnership with Orange Cyberdefense, a European leader with over 50,000 clients and €1.6 billion in annual revenue. This partnership brings international best practices, validated technologies, and operational methodologies tested at the European scale, providing Romanian companies with protection comparable to Western European organizations.

“The launch of SCUT marks a strategic milestone for Romania’s cybersecurity ecosystem. Orange Cyberdefense brings over 25 years of experience protecting critical infrastructures across Europe. Together with Orange Romania and the experienced SCUT team, we built a unified security architecture using the same principles and technologies we implement for clients across Europe. SCUT also provides access to valuable information from an emerging and highly active cyber market, allowing us to expand in a strategic European region, strengthen local and European digital resilience, and develop our expertise through valuable threat intelligence from Romania,” said Hugues Foulon, Executive CEO of Orange Cyberdefense.

“Today, security is no longer about protecting a single system, but the entire digital ecosystem. Our products and services act as a digital cyber shield that protects every link in the chain — from phones and laptops to networks, servers, and cloud — providing companies with full visibility and rapid support,” said Mădălin Dumitru, CEO of SCUT.

Protection starting with organizational leaders

In addition to solutions for organizations, SCUT launches SCUT Executive — a program specifically designed for entrepreneurs and top management. It combines cybersecurity awareness (how attacks are targeted, manipulated, and constructed) with digital personal security (protecting communications, sensitive information, and public reputation).

“An attack does not always start on the network. It can begin with a message, a casual conversation, or shared information. That is why protection must start with business leaders and extend throughout the entire organization,” added Mădălin Dumitru, CEO of SCUT.