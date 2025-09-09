SCUT Launches to Deliver Unified Cybersecurity in Romania

Orange Romania announces the launch of SCUT (Unified Cybersecurity in Telecommunications), a specialized cybersecurity company created to address the growing wave of cyber threats targeting businesses and critical infrastructures.

With 2024 marked by frequent attacks on key sectors such as energy, public administration, and IT&C, SCUT emerges as a resilience solution designed to shield companies from increasingly sophisticated threats. The company provides end-to-end protection through a unified cybersecurity approach, ensuring full visibility and control over all critical organizational components. Its services are powered by innovative technologies, including AI-based solutions capable of detecting abnormal behaviors and business risks.

SCUT operates as an independent entity, with Orange Romania as the main shareholder, reflecting the group’s commitment to strengthening national digital resilience. The company offers unified protection services with a complete, modular view of client infrastructures, multiple protection layers, and coordinated incident response — essentially building a “cyber shield.”

This capability is backed by an elite team with over 20 years of e xperience in cybersecurity, as well as the global expertise of Orange Cyberdefense, SCUT’s strategic partner with decades of experience securing critical infrastructures worldwide. The company benefits from the resources of a global group active in more than 160 countries, with 18 Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and over 250 researchers and analysts.

Mădălin Dumitru has been appointed CEO of SCUT. With more than 28 years of international experience in cybersecurity and as the founder of one of Romania’s most recognized cybersecurity companies, Dumitru brings the vision of a “cyber-dome” — a protective shield securing data throughout its lifecycle, from creation and transfer to storage. His goal is to position SCUT as a pioneer in Romania, offering clients not only security services but also a strategic partnership for long-term resilience.

Valentin Popa, SCUT’s Chief Technology Officer, contributes over 20 years of global experience in cybersecurity, telecom, and software. He has previously built cybersecurity centers of excellence focused on monitoring, detection, and incident response, as well as IT security engineering and architecture. His expertise ensures a strong technological foundation for delivering cutting-edge protection.

Through its strategic partnership with Orange Cyberdefense, SCUT delivers advanced solutions to companies across industries — from finance and manufacturing to healthcare and energy. Clients benefit not only from world-class technology but also from a trusted long-term partner.

“SCUT gives companies complete visibility across their organizational cyber landscape, ensuring proactive protection and continuous monitoring of all access and authentication points. Businesses can no longer afford to be reactive. SCUT provides total protection and full control over digital risks, supported by highly skilled experts and access to top-tier global resources,” said Mădălin Dumitru, CEO of SCUT.