Section 3 of Lugoj-Deva motorway open to traffic

Transports minister Lucian Bode has announced that the third section of Lugoj-Deva motorway is opened for traffic as of today, yet with speed and tonnage restrictions.

The third section of the Lugoj-Deva highway, stretching on 21 km, is linking Ilia and Holdea localities. Cars that have tonnage of over 7.5 are banned, meaning trucks. Vehicles must not exceed 80kmph.

The opening comes four months after the ministry had terminated the contract with the Spanish constructors from Comsa.

“We took over a terminated contract and since November 4 and until today we made three expertises, we contracted works to the bridge over Mures River, we opened the Holdea belt and we are opening today the third section”, minister Bode said.

He announced that section 2 of the motorway, from Sibiu to Nadlac is also opened, except for the last 13,6km between Holdea and Margina localities, which are still under tender. The Holdea-Marginea section will include a series of tunnels passing through the hills.

So, practically, once the third section is opened, drivers can officially go from Sibiu near the border with Hungary on the highway.