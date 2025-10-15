Sector 1 Local Council buys Petrescu House for EUR 1.7M

The Romanian branch of Sotheby’s International Realty announces the completion of the sale procedures for Casa Dimitrie Petrescu/Petrescu House, a heritage property located at 115 Calea Griviței, purchased under the right of preemption by the Sector 1 Local Council to be transformed into an educational and cultural center dedicated to the local community.

Built in 1895 by merchant Dimitrie Petrescu, the building is an architectural landmark of late 19th-century Bucharest. With a land area of 682 sqm and a total built area of 1,656 sqm, the property was purchased for €1.7 million, while its market valuation exceeds €2.1 million, according to the standards of the National Association of Authorized Valuers in Romania (ANEVAR).

Over time, the building has hosted various commercial activities, and during the communist era, it functioned as a grocery store and a local financial office. In 2021, the house was reacquired by the heirs of the original owners under the provisions of Law 10/2001.

On the exterior, Casa Petrescu retains its original architectural elements and decorative details that adorn the window pediments. Inside, the high-ceilinged rooms with rosettes, friezes, and floral cornices recall the bohemian atmosphere of former musical soirées, when the house welcomed members of Bucharest’s elite society.

The property currently includes an architectural project for façade restoration, interior reconfiguration, and the conversion of the attic into a mansard.

This transaction marks a new stage in the revitalization and preservation of Bucharest’s architectural heritage, an increasingly important direction within the historic property real estate market.

The Romania Sotheby’s International Realty portfolio currently features several other remarkable historic properties in Bucharest — residences that once belonged to prominent figures, each with its own architectural signature and story: