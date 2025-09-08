SeedBlink, the European infrastructure platform for private capital markets, has partnered with Venture University (VU), part of the broader VU platform – a global investor accelerator and high-performing VC fund. VU partners have invested early in over 25 unicorns and achieved more than 20 multi-billion-dollar exits. Together, the two organizations will bring SeedBlink community investors access to top-tier educational programs in venture capital investing.

At the core of this partnership is VU’s VC Masterclass, an intensive five-day program designed to provide participants with a clear understanding of venture capital dynamics. Graduates may then continue with the Venture Capital Investor Accelerator, a hands-on program for those wishing to deepen their expertise and build an investment track record within a venture fund structure.

Through this collaboration, SeedBlink will promote the VC Masterclass across its investor network, offering community members a special 10% discount. The 40-hour program covers more than 100 essential topics – from developing an investment thesis and identifying opportunities, to economic and legal aspects, as well as supporting portfolio companies toward successful exits. Participants gain practical skills, learn from real case studies, and receive unique insights into identifying exceptional opportunities.

“We believe that investors in our community should have access not only to opportunities but also to the knowledge and tools needed to invest professionally,” said Andrei Dudoiu, CEO of SeedBlink. “These courses give angel investors, family offices, VC/PE funds, funds of funds, and investment syndicate leaders in Europe the chance to learn directly from experienced fund managers and acquire the necessary expertise,” Dudoiu added.

- Advertisement -

The VC Masterclass is held quarterly, with the next session scheduled for September 29 – October 3, 2025. Participants can join live sessions, engaging with an international group of peers in interactive discussions. An on-demand version of the Masterclass is also available.

“We are excited to partner with SeedBlink to bring our programs to a broader group of European investors,” said Andy Goldstein, Partner – Europe, Venture University and VU Venture Partners. “Our mission is to help train the next generation of investors by combining high-quality education with real-world experience. We look forward to welcoming SeedBlink members into our community.”

The VC Masterclass serves as a precursor to VU’s broader program, the Venture Capital Investor Accelerator, where participants join an international cohort of 40–60 investors. They become full partners with decision-making authority and share in the profits of VU Venture Partners’ global VC fund. Participants take part in partner meetings, analyze opportunities, perform due diligence, and make investment decisions.

This collaboration marks an important step for both companies in their shared mission to equip private market investors with the skills and knowledge necessary for success.

For more information and to reserve a seat in the upcoming VC Masterclass and/or Venture Capital Investor Accelerator, visit: https://www.venture-university.eu/masterclass-seedblink