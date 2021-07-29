SeedBlink appoints new Chief Business Officer

SeedBlink, the fastest growing investing platform specialized in sourcing, vetting, financing, and scaling European tech startups, named Laurentiu Ghenciu, former Global Vice President of Digital Business for Verifone, as Chief Business Officer. In this role, he will focus on expanding the company’s business, leading growth and European expansion initiatives.

Mr. Ghenciu brings to SeedBlink over 17 years of international business development, software/SaaS experience. He recently served as Global Vice President of Digital Business for Verifone, where he led multiple departments such as sales, client management, marketing, sales operations, professional services, and finance.

During his tenure at the previous companies – such as Avira, ePayment, Avangate and Verifone- Mr. Ghenciu was responsible for creating and executing business development strategies across multiple geographies, building international and cross-functional teams.

“We are thrilled to add Laurențiu to our executive team. Like the rest of our senior team, Laurentiu brings a deep understanding of the software business, and he adds important expertise in sales strategy and business development. His extensive experience through successful business development will be a key enabler as we continue to build SeedBlink into the leading European investment platform for tech startups. His strategic insights and deal execution will play an important role in helping us to realize that goal,” said Carmen Sebe, CEO at SeedBlink.

“I am delighted to join SeedBlink at such an ambitious time for the company. SeedBlink has established itself as a leader in investments in technology startups and is uniquely positioned to fill the democratization gap in this field. I was impressed with the team, and now I look forward to working with startups to help them scale internationally, but also to investors, business angels and VCs to diversify their portfolio with quality startups”, said Laurențiu Ghenciu.