SeedBlink appoints new Compliance and Risk Director

SeedBlink, the European co-investment platform in tech startups, has announced the recruitment of Cristian Bornoiu, as the new Compliance and Risk Director. With over 20 years of experience in similar roles at the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the Rasdaq Stock Exchange, the new manager will ensure that SeedBlink remains compliant with all relevant regulations and manages any potential risks to the company.

Cristian Bornoiu’s background includes a deep understanding of specific laws related to consumer protection, personal data processing, prevention, and anti-money laundering.

“We are thrilled to have Cristian join our team. His extensive experience in compliance and risk management is a great asset to SeedBlink, especially after receiving the European Crowdfunding Service Provider Regulation licence, as we continue to grow and expand our business across Europe at the same time to protect our investors. We look forward to working with him to ensure that we maintain the highest standards of compliance and risk management”, said Carmen Sebe, CEO SeedBlink.

“I’m honored to be part of an international company like SeedBlink, an agile player with exciting upcoming projects in the local and European markets. I’ll leverage my compliance and risk management expertise to ensure Seedblink is a top company in the crowdfunding industry. With the team’s extensive experience, we’re committed to delivering top-notch services and exceptional client experiences”, stated Cristian Bornoiu, Compliance and Risk Director SeedBlink.

SeedBlink allows investors to safely invest across borders in European technology startups

SeedBlink enables investors to safely co-invest across borders in a thoroughly curated list of tech startups with a European DNA, together with a strong network of venture capital partners. Individuals can participate with as little as €2,500.

“The ECSPR license is an important milestone in our European expansion and provides investors and us with a clear framework. Allowing investment capital to flow more freely and smoothly to innovation across Europe as a single global market can dramatically increase Europe’s competitiveness as a whole. SeedBlink is proud to support this common goal”, added Carmen Sebe, CEO of SeedBlink.

Under the ECSPR license and the passport from ESMA, SeedBlink was allowed to set up a secondary market where investors can have more control over their portfolio through bulletin boards where buyers and sellers can find each other. In March, SeedBlink launched the Secondary Market, addressing a significant concern of startup investors: liquidity.