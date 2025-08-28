SeedBlink, the European infrastructure platform for private capital markets, announces the promotion of Ronald Rapberger to Sales Director to accelerate the company’s next stage of growth. Rapberger will lead SeedBlink’s commercial strategy and European expansion.

In just five years, SeedBlink has evolved from a fundraising platform into a technology-powered infrastructure for startup investments. The company provides the platform, processes, and investor network through which founders raise capital and manage equity, while investors diversify portfolios, co-invest, and support promising companies – from early-stage to pre-IPO.

With solid experience in venture capital, banking, investment, and entrepreneurship, Rapberger has played a key role in SeedBlink’s growth in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) since 2024. His expertise in market entry will be crucial as SeedBlink continues to expand its digital ecosystem that connects technology, community, and capital across primary and secondary private markets.

“Ronald has been a driving force behind our expansion in the DACH region and one of the earliest supporters of SeedBlink. His leadership and deep understanding of private capital markets will be instrumental as we scale our technological solutions and strengthen SeedBlink’s position as a leading infrastructure for startup investments across Europe,” said Andrei Dudoiu, CEO of SeedBlink.

Commenting on his appointment, Rapberger said: “My goal is to unlock new opportunities for as many founders and investors as possible across Europe. What excites me most is how SeedBlink’s technological infrastructure makes this possible, bringing efficiency and transparency to private markets.”

This appointment comes at a key moment: Europe has an abundance of innovation and talent, but capital needs to move faster and more efficiently. SeedBlink is uniquely positioned to enable this shift, fostering collaboration between founders and investors through a technology-driven investment infrastructure.