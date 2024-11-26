SeedBlink, the all-in-one equity and investment platform, announces the launch of its dedicated Secondaries platform, providing individual and institutional investors with access to a growing market of secondary investment opportunities. With this platform, SeedBlink democratizes access to opportunities in high-growth private companies, including Pre-IPO leaders like Klarna and regional tech innovators like .lumen.

Having already mobilized over €2 million through six pilot secondary transactions this year, the platform addresses increasing demand for liquidity while enabling portfolio diversification with tech companies at various stages of maturity.

“Secondary markets are evolving rapidly, yet they remain largely inaccessible to private investors. With SeedBlink Secondaries, we’re changing this dynamic by offering opportunities at entry points as low as €2,500, all while maintaining our commitment to trust and transparency, empowering individual investors to fuel the next wave of global private tech leaders”, said Andrei Dudoiu, CEO of SeedBlink.

This move marks a significant step in expanding SeedBlink’s offering beyond Ventures, Equity and Syndicates, introducing a seamless and trusted platform for purchasing shares in private limited companies which are not deemed transferable securities.

By opening access to the secondary market, SeedBlink strengthens its position in the European market, offering a comprehensive range of private market investment options, by addressing liquidity needs while capitalizing on high-growth sectors. The platform is backed by SeedBlink’s Benelux hub, ensuring the same rigorous standards and investor support.

SeedBlink Secondaries launches with Klarna and .lumen investment opportunities

SeedBlink Secondaries introduces private and institutional investors to new opportunities, starting with Klarna, the Swedish fintech giant. While Klarna is preparing for a US IPO in 2025, SeedBlink is provides access to one of Europe’s most prominent FinTech’s at an attractive entry point. The opportunity closes on December 1st.

.lumen, the AI-driven DeepTech company developing smart glasses for the visually impaired, is also available on SeedBlink Secondaries. Backed by EIC, .lumen is revolutionizing mobility with technology that enhances navigation and independence, offering investors access to a fast-growing sector at the intersection of AI and assistive technology. The software behind the Glasses – PAD AI – goes beyond the assistive technology market, as it can enable both humanoid and quadruped robots to navigate pedestrian infrastructure worldwide, revolutionizing the world of deliveries. The investment window closes on December 29th.

Starting with investment tickets as low as €2,500, SeedBlink Secondaries makes it easier than ever for private investors to access Europe’s most promising tech opportunities.