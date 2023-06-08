SeedBlink expands in DACH region after mobilizing EUR 200 M so far into European tech startups

SeedBlink, the equity management and financing platform for European innovation, announced its expansion in DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), to complement the company’s expansion plans. Launched in early 2020, the FinTech has quickly established itself in Central Eastern Europe and Benelux, the DACH region being the most recent focus for the tech-driven team.

The co-investment platform has developed collaborations with prominent venture capital firms like SpeedInvest, Occident Group, Xista Science Ventures or Elevator Ventures, as well as a strong partnership with Gateway Ventures, where the two platforms propose common deals.

SeedBlink has so far contributed to DACH ecosystem funding with more than 1.3M euros, having among its portfolio companies German BioTech startup MK2 Biotechnologies, MedTech BrainHero that addresses children with Autism Spectrum Disease and ADHD, Swisspod, the Swiss start-up developing an ultra-high-speed ground transportation system, Fretello, the Austrian Edtech for guitar learning, and Tripmakery, a travel tech startup for large group bookings.

SeedBlink recently launched a round for Nuumi – a German healthtech company looking to cure addictions and will launch in the coming period for SmartNanotubes – a German Deeptech start-up that has developed the world’s first mass-market gas detector chip.

Eric Bartha, as SeedBlink’s Head of Investment Management, will be spearheading the DACH market entry. His role revolves around finding ambitious founders that are looking to add a European community of investors in their VC fundraising journey, as well as connect with local partners and family offices.

“Our official DACH presence is designed to accelerate investment in the region and capitalize on the highly active innovation and entrepreneurial landscape across all tech sectors, by opening access to the VC asset class to new audiences. It also provides a unique opportunity to further collaborate with local VCs, business angels’ groups, and family offices to leverage the dynamism of the German-speaking economy, with a focus on DeepTech and Life Sciences. By partnering up with local VCs and business angels, we are aiming to co-invest more than 1.5M Eur in 2023 in 8 start-ups and plan to double these volumes in 2024”, said Eric Bartha, Head of Investment Management at SeedBlink.

SeedBlink’s mission is to grow equity ownership and open the door to wealth creation for more people. So far, the European platform has mobilized more 200 million euros into tech startups across the continent, through its network of individual investors and high net worth individuals.

“We are enthusiastic about SeedBlink’s expansion into the DACH region. Their competence and expertise make them a great partner, and we look forward to broadening our cooperation as co-investors. Together, we will continue to support and nurture innovative deep-tech companies and create a lasting impact in the startup ecosystem”, Bernhard Petermeier, partner Xista Science Ventures, one of SeedBlink’s VC partners in Austria.