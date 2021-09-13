SeedBlink has appointed new CEO

SeedBlink, the fastest-growing investment platform specializing in sourcing, vetting, funding and scaling European tech startups, has appointed Carmen Sebe CEO, after joining the platform as a partner on January 1, 2020. SeedBlink has also hired two senior executives for the positions of CFO and CTO.

With the promotion of Carmen Sebe, Andrei Dudoiu, co-founder and former CEO of the company becomes Managing Partner and Chairman of the Board of Directors, while Ionuț Patrahau is also Managing Partner and responsible for Corporate Development. Radu Georgescu continues his efforts as Chairman of the Advisory Board.

The organizational chart is completed by two new managers for the positions of CFO and CTO.

So Dorina Tudor, a manager with 25 years of experience in finance, has been Chief Financial Officer since September 7. Previously, SeedBlink held a similar position at Dr. Leahu Clinics, Gecad Group and Avangate.

On the other hand, Geoge Simion, a specialist with 17 years of IT experience, became SeedBlink’s new Chief Technology Officer in August. Previously, he held various management positions, including Software Engineering Director at Verifone, 2CheckOut and Coinzone.

Both George Simion and Dorina Tudor will report to Carmen Sebe, the company’s newly appointed CEO, and help guide the company through this period of hyper-growth.

These hires come on the heels of SeedBlink’s €3 million Series A funding round led by Catalyst II Romania, with the additional participation of institutional investors and SeedBlink’s campaign on its own platform.

“Dorina Tudor and George Simion are tech-savvy veterans, and I could not be more excited to welcome them both to the SeedBlink team,” said Carmen Sebe, CEO of SeedBlink. “Dorina’s experience in finance and accounting across multiple industries makes her well equipped to scale our business as our first CFO. George Simion ‘s experience in building and scaling fintech and trading platforms will help us build a cutting-edge product with scalable, customer-focused technology products. We look forward to working together again and changing investments in tech startups for the better,” Carmen added.

“I was excited about the vision and capabilities of SeedBlink from the beginning. My work experience with Carmen Sebe and Radu Georgescu goes way back – so I am looking forward to adding value to this emerging fintech company.”

“I am thrilled to join SeedBlink and help deliver on our core mission with transformative technology,” said George Simion of his new role. “Not only will I be working at a hot fintech startup with exciting technical challenges, but I am also surrounded by a team of smart and visionary people.”

Over the past two months, SeedBlink has worked hard to strengthen its management team and board with high caliber individuals such as Marius Ghenea, Pekka Maki and Ted Cominos Jr – who have a proven track record of scaling hyper-growth companies and a personal mission to democratize investment.