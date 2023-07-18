SeedBlink launches call for investing in Dronamics, an aerial company licensed to fly cargo drones

SeedBlink, the financing platform for European technology startups, is currently running its second raise for Dronamics, the world’s first licensed cargo drone airline. The campaign targets a Pre-Series A funding of €2 million – exclusively on SeedBlink – and runs from 18 to 31 of July.

This round is a year and a half after the first SeedBlink campaign for Dronamics and allows existing and new investors to maintain and expand their stake in the cargo drone developer and operator. The current round targets a €2 million Pre-Series A financing exclusively on SeedBlink and follows the oversubscribed raise (with a value of €900,000) in December 2021 in which more than 200 investors took part via SeedBlink.

The minimum ticket – €2,500 (€1,000 for SeedBlink Club members) – is an attractive threshold for individuals to become shareholders in the company.

So far, Dronamics has raised $40 million from early-stage funds and angel investors in 12 countries, and the company is co-funded by the European Union through the prestigious European Innovation Council, Europe’s flagship innovation program.

Commercial flights start in 2023, several years ahead of competitors

The mission of Dronamics, the first and only airline licensed to operate long-range cargo drones in the EU, is to revolutionize the cargo industry. The company has a significant advantage in the market thanks to a leadership team formed by aviation, logistics and technology experts.

The core of Dronamics is the Black Swan, a revolutionary drone that has been designed to provide same-day deliveries. This advanced, remotely piloted aircraft integrates seamlessly into supply chains, ensuring reliable and efficient transportation of goods. The technology used enables same-day shipping over extended distances for a wide variety of industries: pharmaceutical, food, e-commerce, spare parts.

The Black Swan drone has a competitive advantage due to the use of certified technology from tier-one aerospace partners and a leading-edge design developed by the company’s world-class engineers.

Dronamics, the first and only cargo drone airline with a license to fly long-range cargo drones in the EU, completed its full-scale first flight successfully in May 2023 and is set to begin commercial operations at the end of this year, several years ahead of competitors.

“With its strong first-mover advantage, innovative technology, manufacturing partnerships, and commitment to sustainability, Dronamics is poised to reshape the freight industry and lead the way towards a more efficient and environmentally friendly future of logistics. It’s an honor to have our seat at the table and give our community of investors the opportunity to support their vision just months ahead of their Pre-Series A round, which will bring the commercial launch of the business” said Andrei Dudoiu, co-founder of SeedBlink, the investment platform supporting Dronamics since 2021.

“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of the cargo drone evolution. Our goal is to transform the way goods are transported, offering a faster, more efficient, and green solution. With a range of up to 2,500 km and up to 350 kg cargo capacity, the Black Swan offers not only enhanced operational capabilities but also substantial environmental benefits. When compared to conventional cargo transport methods, the Black Swan stands out by reducing emissions by up to 60%, saving time by up to 80%, and cutting costs by up to 50%”, stated Svilen Rangelov, Co-Founder and CEO of Dronamics.

As Dronamics continues to innovate, it provides an all-in-one solution to its customers, by selling capacity on its routes, not aircraft. Alongside the Black Swan, the company is establishing a network of droneports and fully remote control and cargo handling operations, ensuring end-to-end operational efficiency. This comprehensive approach streamlines the entire logistics process, providing a seamless end-to-end experience for clients.

The initial Dronamics campaign was one of the first international capital raises for the equity funding platform SeedBlink, who have by now facilitated more than 70,000 investors from 88 countries to invest in promising venture-backed startups like Dronamics.