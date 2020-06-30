SeedBlink lists Kinderpedia in a round led by ROCA X

SeedBlink, the largest regional equity crowdfunding platform dedicated to innovative start-ups, has listed Kinderpedia for €200,000 funding, in a round led by ROCA X, which has already committed €200,000. Within the current round, for €400,000, the company offers 15.4% of the capital. A project for disruptive businesses at the beginning of the road, ROCA X relies on the relevance of eduTech solutions in the context of the recent period and sees in Kinderpedia the chance for Romanian education to increase its efficiency and assimilate the digital tools that new generations learn and use intuitively.

Kinderpedia is a complete communication and management solution dedicated to schools and kindergartens, based on permanent collaboration and real-time communication between teachers, students and parents. The whole activity is centralized, so it reduces the administrative time of teachers by over 40%, improves parental involvement, through a secure and easy to use interface and offers school principals a complete perspective on all activities and communication in the institution.

Kinderpedia brings together, on the same digital platform, all the administrative tools necessary for the proper organisation of school activity. From check-in with QR code to take students’ attendance, or instant access to the daily schedule and gradebook, to remote video teaching, homework module and quick messaging, Kinderpedia provides the digital infrastructure required to transform the education system in Romania, as well as in Europe. In addition, the platform includes functions of automatic invoicing, financial management and online payment of school tuition fees, by integration with electronic payment systems.

“This funding round is a valuable opportunity to take the transformation we started in education five years ago one step forward. The funds will be allocated mainly to accelerate marketing and sales in Romania, UK, Portugal and Switzerland. The agreement with Roca X and the listing on SeedBlink represent a chance to attract new partners with similar values. Together, we aim to make the transition to a connected education and support children’s development in the early years of school,” said Daniel Rogoz, CEO and Co-founder of Kinderpedia.

“We bet on the quality of the solution offered by Kinderpedia due to their personalized sales model, based on research applied to the needs and behaviours of all factors involved – parents, children, teachers and educational institutions in Romania and Switzerland. Consequently, we are confident that the acceleration of Kinderpedia’s growth rate will soon cascade to other European markets. With a product, as complex as it is versatile and intuitive, complemented by a strong customer orientation, Kinderpedia has deeply understood the needs of schools and has managed to establish partnerships with some of the most prestigious educational institutions. As a parent, I adhere to their vision of involving the family in education from the first years, when the partnership with the teacher brings the greatest benefits for the child’s development, “said Alexandru Bogdan, CEO of ROCA X.

Designed for scaling from the very beginning, Kinderpedia is a cloud-based platform, securely hosted on Amazon Web Servers and works as a native app on Android and iOS. The application is multi-language and multi-currency and is already available in nine languages. The innovative approach to the educational process has brought Kinderpedia awards at important competitions and events, such as: Innovators for Children accelerator, where it obtained first place, Startarium Pitch Day, Business Review Gala, European Angel Investment Summit in Brussels.

Currently, more than 2,000 prestigious schools and kindergartens in the country and abroad are registered on Kinderpedia. Among the Romanian institutions present on the platform are: Ioanid School, Aletheea School, Just4Kids School, Matei International School, Butterfly Kindergartens, Deutsche Schule, Helikon School, Saga Kid, Elf Cluj, Montessori Children, Acorns Nursery. Schools and kindergartens in Switzerland, Jordan, Peru etc. also operate on the platform. There are 63 million children enrolled in school and kindergarten, aged between 0 and 14, in ten European countries targeted by Kinderpedia.