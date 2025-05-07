SeedBlink, the European private markets infrastructure, today announced that its secondary market surpassed €5 million in total transaction volume. This marks a significant milestone in its mission to provide liquidity options for private market investors. The growth has been driven by rapid adoption across two channels: the SeedBlink Bulletin Board, and its Secondaries market, launched at the end of 2024, enabling investors to acquire shares in mature private companies.

SeedBlink’s Bulletin Board, featuring secondaries in companies financed through SeedBlink’s crowdfunding arm, has exceeded €2.1 million in total transaction volume. Now supporting multiple investment vehicles for equity rounds, the Bulletin Board has expanded to include 80 live offers, enabling early liquidity and broader access to opportunities for both existing and new investors.

Personal exits on the Bulletin Board have already delivered returns of 2.5x to 3x for some investors since launch, demonstrating the need for early-liquidity and a digital transaction platform for such assets. The largest transactions reached €100,000, showcasing increased confidence and engagement from the investor community.

“As an investor in private tech companies, having more ways to access early liquidity through SeedBlink’s expanded secondary market is a meaningful step forward. It brings greater flexibility to private investing, making it easier for me to diversify my portfolio and explore early exits,” said Sebastian Pop, investor.

Secondaries in mature private companies, introduced less than six months ago, have already generated over €3 million in volume. With a minimum ticket size of €2,500, this offering opens access to high-growth and late-stage companies such as Databricks, Epic Games, Klarna, Bolt, and regional innovators like .lumen – opportunities previously reserved for institutional investors. With the latest additions such as Novakid, SeedBlink continues to expand access to promising international growth-stage companies.

“As IPO timelines stretch and market conditions remain dynamic, secondary transactions are becoming a strategic lever for investors aiming to balance risk, secure early returns, and maintain agility,” mentioned Andrei Dudoiu, SeedBlink’s CEO and Co-Founder. SeedBlink’s secondary market is not just growing – it is empowering retail investors with flexibility, confidence, and control.”

Surpassing the €5 million mark highlights SeedBlink’s continued evolution beyond primary investments, towards a broader private market ecosystem. The platform empowers investors to manage and optimize their portfolios, while supporting companies across various stages of growth.