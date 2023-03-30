SEGULA Technologies will recruit over 150 engineers in Romania this year

In 2023, the global engineering group SEGULA Technologies plans to recruit more than 150 automotive and IT engineers in Romania to support its growth in the country.

Founded in 2004, SEGULA Romania has experienced rapid growth in recent years, supporting the development of its clients – mostly large international players in the automotive field – with innovative solutions that contribute to the decarbonization of the automotive industry.

SEGULA Romania carries out engineering activities focused on the design of innovative vehicles and efficient propulsion systems, including electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell cars. The teams also have solid expertise in tooling and robotic line assembly. SEGULA Technologies aims to develop its activities in other sectors in the country.

SEGULA Romania currently has 650 employees in four main locations: Brașov, Pitesti, Bucharest and Mioveni.

Across the country, the Group is currently recruiting engineers and project managers in: CATIA design, finite element analysis, logistics, quality, electrical/electronics and technical documentation. “We are looking forward to welcoming new engineers to SEGULA Romania“, says Cătălin Ursache, General Director of SEGULA Romania.

“Joining our young and talented teams, they will have the opportunity to work on international projects, progress quickly and expand their knowledge in all aspects related to new technologies, thanks to specialized training. They will also benefit from an environment of flexible and friendly work, with the possibility of opting for a hybrid or full remote mode, from any city in the country.”

SEGULA Technologies recruiters will be present at TOP Employers in Bucharest, at Sala Palatului, the most important recruitment event in the country, from March 31 to April 1, at stand number 18.

All vacant jobs are available here.