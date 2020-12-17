Selgros Romania opens new logistics platform for fresh and frozen products

Selgros Cash & Carry Romania recently opened, in Chiajna, on the Bucharest Beltway, a 10,000 sq. m. logistics platform, that will supply all its stores with the products that need controlled temperature for storage: vegetables, fruits, delicacies, dairy products, sausages, fish, and frozen foods.

Selgros’ new logistics hub will improve the efficiency of the supply chain and ensure the highest standards of quality and freshness for off-the-shelf products. At the same time, Selgros will be able to diversify its range of products available in its stores, by listing the producers that do not have their own national distribution network.

“Ensuring operational excellence is paramount not just for business development and streamlining of processes, but also for securing client satisfaction, which is factually the most important asset and quality standard for us. With this in mind, we build valuable and sustainable partnerships that share our values and beliefs. The new logistics platform is an ambitious joint endeavor that benefits the consumers, while also providing support to the HoReCa industry and to the producers who do not have their own national distribution network. It is, in fact, a decision we made for and with them in mind”, stated Robert Hellwagner, CEO Selgros Romania.

Selgros has chosen ACT Cold Storage, the temperature-controlled storage platform, developed between 2003-2019 by Mega Company.

“Conveniently located on the Bucharest ring road, a few hundred meters from Romania’s main highway, the A1, ACT Cold Storage is the largest temperature-controlled warehouse in Romania. With temperatures between 0° C and -24° C, it can store the full range of products, from fresh fish, to ice cream. These are just some of the components and features that our park offers and that weighed heavily in Selgros’ decision to select the best location”, stated Marian Burlan, General Manager, Mega Company.

The platform has over 50 loading gates that allow easy access, while the storage spaces have 12-meter height, without support columns inside. The logistics park has secure remote communications, allowing constant verification of the products’ integrity and their storing conditions.

All storage spaces use environmentally friendly and biodegradable coolant. Unlike other facilities, it reuses the heat generated by the cooling equipment, in order to heat the underground substrate. With special attention to the environmental factor, ACT Cold Storage does not generate a carbon footprint, the degree of energy efficiency being very high.

For this transaction, Selgros was advised by the real estate consulting company JLL, which reached approximately 500,000 sqm of storage space leased by large retailers in Romania in the last three years, of which over 150,000 sqm of temperature-controlled storage space.

“ACT Cold Storage offers some unique features for the logistics market which makes it the best solution for our customer’s needs. The new location allows Selgros Cash & Carry to integrate more suppliers with the ultimate goal of increasing the efficiency of the distribution chain, a goal of all companies involved in the retail area. The experience and the solid background we have in working with the top retailers in Romania, allowed us to put two strong players at the same table and find the best solution for both”, stated Viorel Opaiț, Business Development Director JLL Romania, who represented Selgros Cash & Carry in the transaction.