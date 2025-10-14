Sema Real Estate, a Romanian-capital real estate developer, announces the launch of the pre-sales process for the residential units in the first phase of the Sema Home project.

Located in the central-western area of Bucharest, Sema Home is the company’s first residential development and an integral part of Sema Parc, the most extensive urban regeneration project currently underway in the Capital.

The investment planned for this first development phase amounts to nearly €55 million and includes over 300 modern, energy-efficient apartments, designed to support a sustainable and balanced urban lifestyle.

“With the launch of Sema Home, we are opening a new chapter in the evolution of the Sema Parc development while officially entering the residential market with an integrated concept tailored to the real needs of today’s urban communities. Sema Home strikes a balance between premium standards and accessibility, setting a new benchmark for urban living in Bucharest, where quality, sustainability, and connectivity are key priorities,” said Lucian Grosaru, CEO of Sema Real Estate.

Drawing inspiration from the “15-minute city” concept, already adopted in several European capitals and major cities, Sema Home ensures immediate access to all essential amenities: shops, offices, medical clinics, restaurants, schools, green spaces, and leisure options, all within walking distance or close to public transportation.

Petrache Poenaru metro station is just minutes away, and the project benefits from direct connections to major city arteries, offering a significant urban mobility advantage.

The first phase of the development includes a five-staircase residential building comprising 301 apartments, each designed with up to 20% more space than the market average. Every bedroom will feature an en-suite bathroom, a rare element in the standard residential segment.

The apartments will be equipped with underfloor heating, LG multisplit air conditioning systems, and Smart Home technologies for intelligent control over comfort, energy efficiency, and safety.

Beyond its modern amenities, the project integrates international sustainability benchmarks, holding a BREEAM Excellent certification from the design phase. All buildings are constructed as NZEB (Nearly Zero Energy Buildings), in line with EU directives on energy efficiency and the use of renewable sources.

With a future-oriented approach, Sema Home introduces to the Romanian real estate market a European model of residential development, combining smart investment, true sustainability, and integrated urban comfort in a neighborhood that is already shaping its identity through cohesion, infrastructure, and long-term vision.

Sema Home is being developed on the site of the former Semănătoarea industrial platform, a space that has been transformed into a modern urban hub with mixed-use functions.

The project is part of a masterplan covering over 41 hectares, which is redefining this area of the city and positioning it as one of the most attractive zones for living and investment in Bucharest.

The Sema Home showroom is located at 319L Splaiul Independenței, Paris Building, Entrance C, and is open Monday to Friday, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.