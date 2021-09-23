Senior Software buys 30% stake of Sincron HR shares

Senior Software has acquired a 30% stake in HR Sincron. The two software solution providers have over 600 successful implementations in large companies such as Porsche Romania, Regina Maria, Volvo, Băneasa, Delaco, Q-Fort, Rompetrol, Dedeman and many others.

HR Sincron is a business started in 2007, which offers companies in Romania and North America an advanced human resources software platform, through which integrated flows from the main HR verticals are managed.

“The decision of the partnership with Senior Software represents a natural evolution of the relationship built over time by the two companies. An important element in the decision is the mindset of both businesses, with a focus on developing and promoting their own software products, an issue that is increasingly rare on the Romanian market. We strongly believe that the power of united teams is greater than the sum of individual powers, therefore we consider that the common offer we propose to the market is much more consistent and creates more value on the Romanian market,” said Mihai Stanca, General Manager HR Sincron.

With the entry into the shareholding of HR Sincron, the Senior Software provider expanded its portfolio with an advanced human resources system, consolidating its position on the Romanian market as a single supplier with a complete package of integrated software for business management.

“After 3 years in which we intersected in various joint projects, we decided to lay the foundations of a stronger partnership, which will allow us to develop together. The synergy between our systems package and the Sincron HR Software platform, the excellent collaboration between teams and the need for our customers to access a single software provider to cover all business areas were key issues that led to the final decision,” added Daniel. Toma, Senior General Manager Software.