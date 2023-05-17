sennder chooses One Cotroceni Park to bolster its position in Romania

One United Properties announces that sennder, European digital freight forwarder, which entered the Romanian market in spring 2022, has chosen following CBRE’s advisory the One Cotroceni Park office development to be its new employee-centric harbor as part of its ambition to bolster its position in Romania.

With 11 offices across Europe, sennder continues growing presence in strategically relevant markets. The relocated office in Bucharest adds to sennder’s growing presence in Central and Eastern Europe alongside their Polish and Baltic offices.

sennder, a German tech scale-up founded in 2015 and valued more than $1 billion, is disrupting road freight logistics in a similar way to the famous ride-sharing platforms, by providing large shippers with access to a connected fleet of thousands of trucks.

The company expanded its team of market specialists after its successful launch on the local market, thus requiring a larger space. People at sennder are their most valuable asset, therefore the choice of the new office location was based on a series of expectations they have to support their employees like proximity to a metro station, closeness to technical universities, and a range of space facilities to make the office a space for interaction and innovation. One Cotroceni Park provides all these, on top of modern and certified workspaces: this is one of the highest-performing real estate developments in Bucharest that benefits from LEED Platinum v4 pre-certification, attesting to sustainable operation and minimal environment impact, as well as WELL Health and Safety certification, which assesses health and wellbeing at work. sennder chose, following an efficient real estate process led by CBRE Romania, a workplace of roughly 1,400 sqm, located on the 5th floor of the One Cotroceni Park building, part of One United Properties’ portfolio.

“sennder’s team in Romania is further growing given the fact that the digitalization is more and more crucial for all players in road freight logistics. The new office, located in One Cotroceni Park, comes as a natural step in our evolution. Having a central office near the subway but also close to universities is a very important advantage to build a productive ecosystem. We are confident that this space will contribute to our success providing us with a stimulating environment for our business”, said Bogdan Gabriel Steliean, General Manager sennder Romania.

“sennder is a tech company with a big development potential and is one of the companies that understood the importance of adapting the workspace to the new needs of the employees. Approximately 88% of the office and commercial spaces in Phase 1 of our development project is now leased, and this shows that many businesses are now willing to invest in modern certified offices, in good locations, with lots of facilities for their teams”, said Mihai Paduroiu, CEO Office Division One United Properties.

In the new premises, the sennder team will enjoy modern, comfortable, and bright working spaces with efficient heating and ventilation systems that put the health and well-being of the people working in the building first. The workspace focuses on collaboration, connection, focus, learning, exposure to organizational culture, but also offers areas for relaxation and fun, having a very generous terrace for the traditional monthly employee party.

“I see more and more companies accepting that the real estate process is hyper-specialized and relying on or even encouraging consultants, as Sennder did, to take on the advisory side in depth. In this way, companies allow us to fully understand their needs and, in return, benefit from the most suitable options on and off the shelves. One Cotroceni Park is an outstanding project, delivering on all the criteria we have identified as valuable to sennder, notably in terms of employer branding”, said Ana Vicoveanu, Consultant A&T Services, Offices CBRE Romania.

Demand for office space in Bucharest, but also in cities in the region, is by far dominated by IT companies, with the sector accounting for 48% of total leasing activity over the last 5 years, according to the latest CBRE data.