Serban Holding raised 12,7 million lei from investors and plans to float on the stock exchange

Grup Șerban Holding (ticker symbol GSH), a Romanian entrepreneurial company active in several areas in agriculture, announces the successful closing of the private placement for its shares, in the first day, raising 12,7 million lei from investors. The raised amount will fuel the expansion plans of the group’s business lines across Romania. The group plans to float its shares on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange at the beginning of 2022. The private placement was brokered by TradeVille, while Cornerstone Communications assisted the company as Authorized Advisor.

“When I started the business in 1994, I desired to do quality agriculture in Romania. Twenty-seven years later, Grup Șerban Holding is a group of companies consisting of over 400 employees and focused on providing quality products and services in agriculture, poultry farming, bakery, pastry-confectionery, or the public catering. During this time, we have constantly invested in the growth and diversification of our activity to build a reliable brand for Romania and beyond. With the successful closure of the private placement and the planned listing on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange for the beginning of next year, the business lines within our group are entering a new stage of development. We thank the investors for the trust placed in our projects, and we look forward to starting the journey of Grup Șerban Holding on the stock exchange,” stated Nicolae Serban, founder and CEO of Grup Serban Holding.

Grup Șerban Holding was founded in 1994, in Onești. The group’s business lines are currently extended in several development directions, such as agriculture, grain trading, oil plants and vegetables, poultry farming, bakery, pastry-confectionery, own chain of stores – Bacaniile Serban, distribution and transport.

In the private placement that started on December 8, a total of almost 6 million shares were sold to investors for 2.12 lei per share.

“We are thrilled by the success recorded today, as the capital market is a new element in the development of the group’s business lines. We have ambitious plans to increase the size of Grup Șerban Holding, and we are optimistic that having BVB investors next to us will be able to fulfill them. At the same time, we are a group that is up to date with the latest technologies and trends in sustainable agriculture, focusing on sustainable agricultural activities such as crop rotation, the use of no-till technology – minimum soil work, composting, carbon capture and respectively reduced use of fertilizers. Based on these principles, we want to make investments of up to 250 million lei in the next ten years in the expansion of agricultural areas, poultry farms, irrigation systems, production facilities, as well as storage capacities,” stated Ovidiu Bucătaru, CFO of Group Serban Holding.

The capital raised in the private placement will contribute to the continuation of the group’s development projects – investments in irrigation systems, the development of rotating vegetables with large crops, the regenerative farming practices, storage capacities, storage quantities in controlled temperature and humidity conditions for vegetables, expanding poultry farming areas, purchasing a new bakery line and launching its new bakery products.

“Agriculture and food are essential economic activities through which Romania can shine if it has well-organized and funded companies. An eloquent example of this is Grup Serban. This agricultural holding company proves that, by integrating vertically and horizontally, the huge agricultural potential of our country can be achieved in a shorter time horizon than we think. I am glad that GSH has chosen the Romanian capital market to diversify its financing sources and that it has taken this step together with TradeVille. It is a great company, and I thank the investors who had the wisdom to participate through TradeVille in a new successful private placement,” stated Ovidiu-George Dumitrescu, CFA, Deputy General Director within TradeVille, the broker that brokered the Grup Serban Holding private placement.

In 2020, Grup Șerban Holding registered, at a consolidated level, a turnover of 311.8 million lei and a net profit of 24 million lei. For 2021, the group estimates revenues at a consolidated level of 330 million lei and a net profit of 24.6 million lei