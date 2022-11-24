Shutterstock, Dow Jones, Standard and Poor’s, Mambu, GSD Solutions and Fressnapf join Mindspace in Bucharest

Mindspace, the global flexible office provider, recently welcomed new members to its boutique, all-inclusive flexible workspaces at Mindspace Business District and Mindspace Victoriei in Bucharest. Employees from Shutterstock, Dow Jones, Standard and Poor’s, Mambu, GSD Solutions and Fressnapf will benefit from the numerous amenities and perks offered exclusively to members, such as access to meeting rooms, one-to-one private booths, weekly happy hours, community events, networking dinners, wellness activities such as yoga and pilates, and more. Mindspace members have access to all Mindspace locations globally at no additional cost, allowing them to work from anywhere in the world and even expand geographically. This year alone, Mindspace announced nine new locations in EMEA and USA. As the demand for flex office space rises, Mindspace is expected to continue on its growth trajectory.

“After the challenges of the past two years, we are excited to see that the level of confidence in flexible spaces is on the rise,” says Gil Boral, Regional Director, Northern & Eastern Europe. “And we’re seeing this not only in Romania, where the interest in this type of work space has been increasing steadily, but also in our other global locations. For example, this year alone, we have signed a total of nine new deals, out of which two are in Israel, four in Germany, one in Poland, and two new locations are in the USA. Right now, we have more than 40 locations in 20 cities, and we’re all very excited to see what comes next!” adds Gil.

Mindspace opened its first location in Romania in December 2018, in the Campus A office building on the Globalworth Campus. In April 2019, it was followed by the second space, Mindspace Victoriei, located in the Bucharest Tower Center. Romanian Mindspace members are a part of a global community of over 15,000 members. Among the diverse Mindspace member base are corporations such as Shell, Samsung, Microsoft, Barclays Bank, and GoPro.

Mindspace is a boutique flex space provider, presenting a global mindset with a local flavor. Mindspace redefines the workplace experience for companies of all sizes. Mindspace’s customer base includes blue-chip companies, enterprises and SMBs, in 40 locations, 20 cities and 7 countries across Europe and the US. Along with startups and small companies, Mindspace is home to corporations and large companies such as Samsung, Microsoft, Techstars accelerator, Barclays Bank, Taboola, GoPro, Playtika and Klarna. Property companies Mindspace works with include JTLV, REIT1, Rubenstein Partners, Patrizia, Rogomin, and Tidhar.