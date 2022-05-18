SIF Banat Crișana company buys the land of the former factory „Romanian Tobacco”

CITR traded today, in a public auction, the land related to the former “Romanian Tobacco” factory located in Regiei boulevard no. 2, with an area of ​​62,491sqm for the amount of € 33,595,000, meaning 100% of the market value. The buyer is SIF SPV TWO SA, part of the SIF Banat Crișana Group.

The property is located in the center-west of the Capital, which includes the perimeter of Orhideea – Basarab Passage and the surroundings of Grozăveşti, Petrache Poenaru and Politehnica metro stations, an area that has emerged and become, since 2015, a new pole in the residential and residential segment. offices in Bucharest.

The property is related to the former tobacco factory and the value is given by the surface area of ​​the land, its location and the potential for the development of future office, commercial, residential or mixed projects. The property is in the patrimony of the company Interagro SA, a company in reorganization.

The capitalization method approved by the creditors was a public auction with a shout, with a rising price.