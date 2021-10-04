SII Romania to move its offices to One Cotroceni Park office building

One United Properties announces the signing of the lease agreement with SII Romania for an office space with a total area of ​​3,710 square meters in One Cotroceni Park office building. At the end of 2021 SII Romania, a multinational company specialized in software development services (digital and engineering) and IT outsourcing, with over 12-year experience, will move its headquarters in the mixed-use project developed by One United Properties.

Developed on the former Ventilatorul platform, One Cotroceni Park is the most ambitious urban regeneration project in Bucharest, with mixed-use functions, consisting of both a residential area and office spaces and a commercial area that will provide access to a wide variety of services and facilities. One Cotroceni Park office component is an L-shaped building. Located in Cotroceni, one of the most famous and sought-after areas in Bucharest, the office park developed by One United Properties is part of the Central-West area of the city, the most dynamic business pole of Bucharest currently developing and the second largest on the market, after the Central-North area. The relocation of SII Romania’s offices in this new hub at One Cotroceni Park offers numerous advantages for the entire team.

The office spaces in One Cotroceni Park benefit from the latest class A finishes and equipment, and they were designed and developed according to the highest standards. The 3-meter height in all office areas, the HVAC system with heat recovery and fresh air intake, efficient LED lighting, high-speed elevators with optimized waiting time and opening windows, all these are just some of the benefits offered to employees. These modern work areas also have access to facilities such as shopping gallery, residential area or M5 metro station as the project is conceived in the Live / Work / Play holistic approach.

“Our relocation to One Cotroceni Park is a strategic measure given the estimated growth. We want to offer our colleagues a modern, high-performance, flexible workspace, in which each of us can work at any time in optimal conditions, regardless of the chosen way of working: full-time at the office, work-from-home or hybrid. The quality of the construction, the comfort given by the high standards and the latest endowments, the secure spaces, the generous terrace, as well as the easy access to means of transport and commercial spaces make One Cotroceni Park the optimal choice for us”, said Manel Ballesteros, SII General Manager Romania.

“We are happy with SII Romania’s decision to choose such a modern space for their team, which will thus become part of a lively business pole forming around the unique concept of One Cotroceni Park. We are delighted that a multinational company with relevant experience in a dynamic field and appreciating innovation will join the business community at One Cotroceni Park and have access to a diverse range of commercial services and facilities. The office park that we are developing within this project is in line with all our green buildings concepts that pay increased attention to both the environment and the health of the occupants”, says Mihai Păduroiu, CEO Office Division One United Properties.