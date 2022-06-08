Silicon Valley’s HTEC Group Makes Its Entry in Romania

Serbia-founded and U.S.-based technology services, consulting and software company HTEC Group is set to create up to 1000 jobs in four major cities in Romania – Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara and Iași, bringing cutting-edge technology and innovation to the region and opportunities for work on ground-breaking projects with world-leading companies.

The Silicon Valley-based company announced its commitment to providing exciting career opportunities, as the Romanian tech talent will be engaged to create disruptive digital products across industries, such as Healthcare and MedTech, HighTech, Transportation and Smart Mobility, Retail, FinTech and Banking, Media and Entertainment, GreenTech and Energy, LabTech and ScienceTech.

Founded in September 2008 in Belgrade by a small team and now headquartered in San Francisco, HTEC is a global company with offices in the USA, UK, Australia, Sweden, Netherlands, and development centers engaging over 1600 engineers across Southeast Europe, including Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary and now Romania.

Guided by the Art of Possible motto, HTEC teams deliver engineering excellence across a full spectrum of services, from digital product design and development to sophisticated engineering across domains and technologies, including big data systems, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and platforms development, to robotics, custom devices and IoT. The HTEC team is made up of innovation enablers, creatives, thinkers and doers with a mission to help stakeholders define and execute their digital transformation strategies in an agile manner.

“Romania is an inevitable point in the expansion of HTEC in Southeast and Central Europe, with its strong IT scene, competitive environment and top talented engineers and designers who fit in perfectly with HTEC’s culture and way of working,” said David Schoch, COO HTEC Group.

The dynamic HTEC team is growing fast and is always on the lookout for top talent across its global offices and development centres, averaging over 100 hires per month. In 2020, HTEC was recognized by LinkedIn as the fastest-growing company in SEE. The company is actively hiring professionals on all seniority levels in Romania —engineers, developers, project and product managers, designers, domain experts, business and HR consultants. Romanian talent looking to join HTEC can explore available positions on https://htecgroup.com/careers/ .