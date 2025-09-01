Simtel appoints new Group Chief Financial Officer

Simtel, an engineering and technology group and player in the renewable energy sector in Romania, announces the appointment of Mihai Velicu as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This decision marks a new stage in Simtel’s development, initiating a process of consolidation and organizational structuring designed to ensure the strategic and financial coordination of all the companies within the group.

Currently, Simtel Group includes several operational companies with complementary activities – from photovoltaic projects, industrial automation, and telecom infrastructure (Simtel Team), to energy supply and trading (G-Energy Solutions), robotics and Robotics-as-a-Service solutions (Agora Robotics), optimization and asset management for energy producers and suppliers (ANT Energy), as well as international subsidiaries in Germany and the Republic of Moldova. In addition, the company manages more than 15 SPVs dedicated to energy production and storage projects.

“The appointment of Mihai Velicu as Group CFO is an important step in our process of strategic organization. Simtel has reached a stage in its development where a clearer and more defined structure is required to ensure financial consolidation and effective coordination across all companies. Mihai brings solid experience and relevant expertise that will strengthen our market position and support our long-term development. With his involvement, we will be able to build a unified financial framework for the entire group, allowing us to better leverage synergies between companies, manage resources with greater efficiency, and prepare for the large-scale projects ahead. This is a natural step for a company that has grown rapidly in recent years and is determined to continue this trajectory in a sustainable and organized manner,” stated Iulian Nedea, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Simtel Group.

Mihai Velicu began his career in 2008 at Deloitte Audit, where he coordinated financial audit engagements for companies in various industries, specializing in the oil & gas and energy sectors. In 2017, he was appointed CFO of Amromco Energy, a position he held until August 2021. He later joined Premier Energy, where he served as CFO for all Romanian entities of the group until now. He graduated from the Bucharest University of Economic Studies, Faculty of Accounting and Information Systems, and is a member of ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants). He is also a certified accountant (CECCAR) and a licensed financial auditor (CAFR).

“I am honored to join the Simtel team at a defining moment for the company’s development. Simtel is an example of Romanian entrepreneurship with a global vision, and my role will be to support this trajectory through a solid, scalable financial strategy aligned with best practices in corporate governance. I strongly believe in the power of technology and digitalization to transform financial processes into a driver of strategic decision-making, and I am deeply connected to the company’s mission to contribute to the energy transition. I will focus on transparency, operational efficiency, and open communication with investors to strengthen confidence in our long-term vision. Together with the management team, I am eager to contribute to international expansion and to consolidating Simtel’s position as a relevant player in the energy and technology sectors of the future,” stated Mihai Velicu, Group CFO of Simtel.

Within Simtel, Mihai Velicu will be responsible for financial coordination at the group level, including activities such as financial statement consolidation, defining and implementing a common financial strategy, optimizing the financing structure, coordinating relationships with financial institutions, and supporting strategic development decisions. He will also contribute to identifying and leveraging synergies between the group’s companies to strengthen financial performance and increase operational efficiency.

At the level of Simtel Team, the role of CFO continues to be held by Mirela Gogoriță, who remains responsible for the company’s individual financial activities.

In the coming period, Simtel will continue an extensive process of consolidation and organizational structuring at the group level by developing key coordination functions such as strategy, human resources, and legal. Currently, the executive management of Simtel Group is ensured by Mihai Tudor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Mihai Velicu, Chief Financial Officer (CFO).