Simtel Team, one of the renewable energy companies in Romania, through the Romanian Association for Green Energy and Sustainable Development (AREVDD), announces the completion of a new renewable energy project with the installation of a photovoltaic power plant for the MagiCAMP camp (a project of Asociatia Magic). The installed photovoltaic system will help reduce the operational costs of MagiCAMP (and, implicitly, Asociatia Magic) while promoting a sustainable energy consumption model.

“This project is yet another example of our commitment to supporting social initiatives through green energy solutions. We are pleased to stand by Asociatia Magic and MagiCAMP, contributing to their reduced dependence on traditional energy sources. This way, the financial resources saved can be redirected toward essential activities for children and families in need. Investments in renewable energy generate economic benefits and a positive community impact, and this project perfectly illustrates how sustainability and solidarity complement each other. We are honored to provide tangible support to an organization where children find comfort, hope, and joy,” stated Ana Nedea, President of AREVDD.

The newly installed photovoltaic system has a capacity of 29.68 kWp, consisting of 56 solar panels and covering an area of 186 square meters. It will generate approximately 46 MWh of electricity annually, helping reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 14.4 tons per year.

MagiCAMP was the first project of Asociatia Magic, launched nearly 11 years ago—special summer camps for children battling cancer, children with severe burns, and children who have lost a loved one to cancer. It is a magical place where these children forget about their illness, heal emotionally, make friends, feel understood, and regain confidence in themselves and in life. As of this summer, MagiCAMP will be able to bring joy to even more children. Over the past three years, we have worked intensively to expand the camp and make it as sustainable as possible: the buildings are insulated with materials that increase energy efficiency, and we even have an organic garden, whose produce will provide healthy meals for the children. The helping hands extended by Simtel Group and AREVDD are extremely valuable, as the solar panels they have donated bring double benefits: significant savings on energy bills (freeing up funds for even more activities with the children) and environmental protection. Additionally, there is an educational component through the power of example – all children and volunteers stepping into MagiCAMP will learn about the benefits of renewable energy. We are deeply grateful to Simtel Group and AREVDD for choosing Magic,” stated Andreea Nechita, President of Asociatia Magic.

Asociatia Magic is a non-governmental, non-profit organization founded in 2014 that provides material, financial, emotional, logistical, and medical support to over 10,000 families with seriously ill children. Through its 12 programs, the association creates a true support network for families fighting illness, including camps for children with cancer, children who have lost a loved one to cancer, and children with severe burns (MagiCAMP); transportation for families with critically ill children to and from the hospital with volunteer drivers (Sofer de Suflet); free accommodation for parents during their children’s hospitalization (MagicHOME); weekly care packages for pediatric oncology wards and psychological counseling for children and parents (MagiCARE); monthly food and essential supplies for the most vulnerable families (MagicBOX); educational scholarships (MagicEDU) worth 500 lei per month; vacations for the entire family of a sick child (MagicTICKET), and many more. All of this support is made possible exclusively through private funding and the involvement of many kind-hearted individuals, including volunteers, donors, partner companies, and organizations.