Simtel, HEPA to Build Major Hybrid Solar & Storage in Sebeș

Simtel announces the signing of a contract worth approximately RON 217 million (excluding VAT) with HEPA Energy, a company owned by a lead company from Israel. The contract covers the design, construction, and commissioning of a photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of approximately 68 MWp, along with a Battery Energy Storage Solution (BESS) with a storage capacity of 180 MWh, located in Sebeș, Alba County.

The project is expected to be implemented within 12 months, at the end of which Simtel will deliver a turnkey hybrid PV+BESS (photovoltaic + battery storage) power plant. Subsequently, the company will provide maintenance services for a period of at least 10 years, ensuring performance and production continuity. Simtel will act as general contractor, being responsible for delivering all services specific to an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contract, from design and engineering to execution and commissioning.

“We are thrilled to be involved in an initiative that represents a major step forward for Romania’s renewable energy sector, being one of the largest hybrid photovoltaic and battery storage projects announced so far at national level. The project will integrate the most advanced equipment available on the market and a design solution conceived to optimize the joint operation of photovoltaic plants and storage systems. We are excited to collaborate with an Israeli company, which brings extensive international experience in green energy, and to jointly contribute to the diversification of Romania’s energy sources. At the same time, our involvement in this project confirms our strategic direction of developing complex, benchmark solutions for the country’s energy transition,” stated Mihai Tudor, CEO of Simtel Group.

“We are truly excited to launch our new activity in Romania together with Simtel Group, a professional, experienced, and highly promising partner. We are confident in the success of this project and see it as only the starting point for a series of challenging and important initiatives in a rapidly growing and dynamic market“, stated the owner representative, Alon Gilan, Director of European Projects.

The renewable energy produced and stored within this project will be delivered to the national grid, playing an important role in strengthening energy security and gradually transforming the energy system into a more sustainable one.

This is the fifth significant contract signed by the company in the past three months, with the total value of these five contracts amounting to approximately RON 670 million (excluding VAT).

In the past five years, Simtel has designed and commissioned photovoltaic installations with a total capacity of over 500 MWp for clients across various industries. The photovoltaic parks for which Simtel currently provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services amount to more than 450 MWp of installed capacity, Simtel’s teams handling more than 5,000 interventions annually.