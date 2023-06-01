Simtel Team appoints new CEO

Simtel Team, a Romanian engineering and technology, also operating in the field of renewable energy, announces the appointment of Mihai Tudor as Chief Executive Officer at the group level. He is one of Simtel’s Board of Directors members voted by the company’s shareholders at the General Meeting of Shareholders from April 25, 2023.

“Mihai’s appointment as CEO reflects the maturity of our company. Simtel is currently at a pivotal stage of accelerated and ambitious growth, and we are pleased to have brought on board an executive with deep expertise, capable of leading teams and managing the strategies necessary to achieve our growth objectives. Over the years, together with the other two co-founders, Sergiu and Radu, we have built this company with great passion and dedication. We will continue to be involved in Simtel’s activity as before, with me as Chairman of the Board and Sergiu and Radu as Board members and as COO and CTO, respectively. We are confident that by bringing Mihai into our team, we will maintain the stability and consistency of Simtel’s development direction. In an increasingly competitive and dynamic industry such as renewable energy, it is important to have a strong management team and a solid corporate governance structure that allows us to evolve and grow sustainably,” stated Iulian Nedea, co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Simtel Team.

Mihai Tudor is an executive with 20 years of experience in management, motivating and growing teams, resource planning, career plan development, recruitment, and selection of key resources. Mihai Tudor’s career is closely linked to Orange Romania, where he joined the organization after graduating from Politehnica University of Bucharest. Within Orange Romania, he held various roles, the last position before joining Simtel being Strategy, Business Development & Program Management Director. As CEO of Simtel Team, Mihai Tudor will be responsible for leading the company and achieving the goals set by the organization in the medium and long term.

“I am honored to join Simtel Team at such an important moment for the company’s development in the Romanian and foreign markets. I thank the members of the Board of Directors for their trust. I am confident that together we will accelerate the company’s sustainable growth and contribute with our innovative solutions to the efforts to create a green and responsible society,” stated Mihai Tudor, CEO and executive member of the Simtel Team Board of Directors.