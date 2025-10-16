Simtel to open factory producing industrial robots in November

Romanian engineering and technology company Simtel announced at Investor Day that Agora Robotics, where Simtel holds a 51% controlling stake, will open a factory in Băicoi, Prahova, in November, where the industrial cleaning robots developed in recent years will be produced.

“We already have a list of partners waiting for us with the industrialized solution, ready to enter the German market, for example — but not only there. Our product is ready to scale. Because we are prepared to take this step, next month we will open the first robot factory in Romania. We’ll move from prototype to industrial product,” said Bogdan Lebu, Marketing Director at Agora Robotics, as quote by Economica.net.

Iulian Nedea, Chairman of the Board and one of the three main shareholders of Simtel, said that they initially expected to launch the robot on the market much earlier, but the Agora team was extremely rigorous and careful to ensure that the final product would be of the highest quality and something they could be proud of. He added that they started from a very good base solution and ended up developing one of the best autonomous navigation systems currently available on the market.

“The investment will be made in the existing logistics space in Băicoi. It used to cover 10,000 square meters, and we’re expanding it — we’ve acquired an additional 5,000 square meters. We are now working on setting up the production area. It’s not a large factory like Dacia’s, but it will allow us to move from laboratory-scale production to a facility dedicated to commercialization. We estimate the start of large-scale sales in the first quarter of next year,” said Iulian Nedea.

The company tested the robot for two to three months in shopping malls, retail stores, warehouses, and underground parking lots, continuously improving its productivity. Agora Robotics also announced that it showcased its solution at seven local and international fairs — including Hannover, Berlin GITEX, Automatica Munich, and INTEK Brașov — where it received both market validation and commercial validation. Meanwhile, Ana Nedea, Director of Strategy & Business Development at Simtel, announced for the first time the launch of a new subsidiary and representative office in Stockholm, Sweden, established at the end of September 2025. The new company will be fully owned by Simtel. "It's called Simtel Nordics, headquartered in Stockholm. It will serve all Nordic countries, focusing initially on energy storage projects — particularly storage systems, maintenance, and service operations. We are currently building the team, and the next step is to become fully operational. Next year, I hope we'll be able to present a slide with the achievements we've recorded in the Nordic countries," said Ana Nedea. Simtel also plans to open at least two new subsidiaries by 2031. By the same year, the group aims to reach a turnover of 1 billion lei and maintain a consistent level of profitability for its G–Energy Solutions (GES) subsidiary. Last month, Simtel also announced the signing of a contract worth approximately RON 217 million (excluding VAT) with HEPA Energy, a company owned by a lead company from Israel. The contract covers the design, construction, and commissioning of a photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of approximately 68 MWp, along with a Battery Energy Storage Solution (BESS) with a storage capacity of 180 MWh, located in Sebeș, Alba County.