Six ways CFOs can increase the likelihood of transformation success

Guillaume Macczak, Partner, GBS & Finance Advisory Lead, EY Romania.

The current role of the CFO in Romania today is more oriented on protecting and optimizing value (38%) than on growing value (24%)[1], while the future ideal state shifts the focus of the Finance leaders towards the growing value activities (40%) and less on protecting the value (22%).[2]

More, a research collaboration between EY and the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School2 highlights the importance of CFO’s in leading their organizations through transformation during times of economic uncertainty.

To realize this shift and unleash the full potential of finance transformation, Romanian Finance Leaders will have to pay the cost of changing their deeply rooted behaviors and culture.

However, many CFO’s struggle with executing successful transformation and fail to understand the critical role of staff buy-in. Underperforming change has an emotional cost that undermines subsequent efforts and leads to the perception that transformation is just a euphemism for cost reduction.

In order to more than double the likelihood of successful transformation, CFO’s need to focus on six key drivers.

Inspire: create a vision that speaks to all and defines a compelling “why”

Creating a vision that inspires individuals and defines a compelling “why” in the transformation journey is very important. The finance workforce is impacted negatively when leadership’s vision is unclear, resulting in negative conclusions, resistance, and anxiety.

Only 33% of the CFO’s in Romania believe that a strong purpose inspires finance employees and attracts top talent when thinking at the most important agent for driving change culture in finance.

CFO’s need to step out of their comfort zones and engage in two-way discussions with teams to connect with them emotionally and tell personal stories that others can relate to.

In order to encourage employees to take ownership of their positions, CFO’s must develop a story that takes into account each person’s path. Throughout the transformative process, they should continually refer to and evaluate the vision.

Lead: develop an empathetic and authentic leadership style to build alignment around the finance vision

Successful transformation requires leaders to exhibit determination, courage, and rapport towards the workforce’s expectations and priorities. While clarity of purpose is crucial, CFO’s need to demonstrate empathy and draw direct links between the transformation vision and positive outcomes for the organization and its employees.

CFO’s who have spent their entire careers becoming experts in technical fields must explain how a revolution would affect the workforce differently. Because the financial workforce frequently feels misunderstood, research demonstrates that finance leaders need to evaluate their leadership abilities. CFO’s must exhibit inclusive leadership, the capacity to persuade and unite various stakeholders, and the awareness of noise and skepticism.

Care: deliberately build a supportive environment for teams that feel their jobs are at risk

According to a survey conducted in 2022, the CFO’s in Romania have evaluated a range of options to reduce crisis’s effects and prepare their firms for recovery, with cost optimization and cost-cutting initiatives receiving the most consideration (41%). Given this, it makes sense why the workforce might be fearful about their job security and resistant to change.

All team members—not just the leadership—must buy into and be committed to the transformation for it to be successful. Nevertheless, survey findings at global level show that only 31% of finance employees believed their supervisors listened to them, underscoring the need for deeper engagement.

CFO’s need to create a participative transformation culture that enables psychological safety and support through active listening, demonstrated empathy, and constructive problem-solving. Honesty in communicating the impact of change is essential, especially in middle management, to build trust and support for the transformation.

Key actions for CFO’s include building trust through collaborative design sessions, assessing team health through influencers and digital tools, being open to new ideas, setting realistic expectations, and responding to staff feedback accordingly.

Empower: delegate decision rights and deliberately focus on building a culture of safe experimentation

Transformational journeys are not always linear and can be derailed by external factors. Leaders must communicate changes openly and set clear expectations in order for transformations to be successful. Finance departments typically follow a set workflow, which can inhibit innovation.

To promote innovation and adaptive transformation, CFO’s must embrace disciplined independence and promote a culture of safe experimentation. Establishing defined roles and responsibilities, promoting a culture of safe experimentation, defining “failing fast,” and giving up the pursuit of perfection are important steps for CFO’s.

Build: quickly show how the technology will help deliver the finance vision

For a transition to be effective, the proper talents must be combined with technology. Few financial leaders perceive technology as a barrier to success, but many see it as a crucial incentive for transformation. When technology changes are being designed, the end user is frequently not taken into account, which can lead to excessively complex needs.

To avoid this, CFO’s should approach the situation from the outside in and involve users early on to get their views. The success of the technology implementation can be increased by using a product-based approach to technology design. CFO’s should prioritize progress over perfection, identify vital talents and capabilities, and provide teams opportunity to experiment with technology during design and development as some of the key actions.

Collaborate: design for collaboration and co-create new ways of working

Although nearly half (48%) of global finance leaders believe that processes were designed to ensure good collaboration across the business during the transformation, only 31% of employees in the finance function agreed with this. It points to the wider challenge that finance workers don’t feel that leaders are seeking or valuing their input during the transformation.

To increase transformation success, CFO’s need to break down silos and foster a culture of collaboration and ingenuity. They should also co-create new ways of working, encourage teams to imagine a future where their roles will change for the better, and identify influencers in the organization to solicit constant feedback. Furthermore, they should design processes around data to enable minimal data-related interactions across processes and be more creative in how to use information to drive better outcomes.

With 52% of Finance leaders in Romania declared they will expand remote working in Finance department, keeping the workforce engaged while increasing collaboration is a challenging equilibrium to achieve.

Transformation success comes from putting people at the center

People and talent are just as important as technology and integrated data in driving strategic change.

CFO’s are in a good position to lead the way by investing in empowering their employees and engaging them with transformation objectives.

CFO’s in Romania support this, with 65% of them broadly agreeing that there is significant value for their organization that is not measured or communicated using traditional financial KPIs, such as intangibles, innovation, brand-value and human capital.

