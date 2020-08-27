Skanska Romania will implement for the first time the virtual showcasing platform developed by Bright Spaces

PropTech Romanian startup Bright Spaces has recently signed an agreement with Skanska Romania and will implement its interactive 3D showcasing platform for Equilibrium, a project owned by the developer in Bucharest, Romania. The platform will go live in October 2020 for the first time in Romania, making a powerful statement given the current context.

Bright Spaces caught the eye of Skanska Romania since its participation in the PropTech Hackathon organized by Skanska with the support of Proptech Romania, in November 2019. During that competition, Bright Spaces managed to win the first place in Leasing and the 3rd place overall.

The Skanska Hackathon was also the first PropTech Hackathon in Romania dedicated to the office sector and it emphasized the need for advanced tech solutions that can support the development of the real estate industry. Skanska Romania supports the digitalization of the office spaces industry and continues to show a genuine tendency for engaging in the creation, adoption and implementation of technology and PropTech solutions.

With this event, Skanska started a process that has continued during the pandemic. Digitalization has become even more necessary now, more than ever, given the new social and economic context. Therefore, signing with Bright Spaces enhances this digital transformation journey that the developer had already started.

Bright Spaces is a PropTech startup, founded by Bogdan Nicoara and Andrei Constantin, that developed the first complete, integrated virtual showcasing solution for office spaces. In Romania, the platform will be implemented for the first time for Equilibrium, a project developed and owned by Skanska in the northern area of Bucharest, one of the most important local business hubs, and it will be ready to use in October 2020.

The idea behind Bright Spaces was born in April 2019, as a response to certain growing needs within the real estate market. Resources need to be optimized whilst landlords and agents need to constantly attract new clients. Likewise, the industry must keep up with the latest technologies.

With Bright Spaces, tenants, landlords and agents can see within the same online, controlled, and easy to use platform, all the relevant details of a building, inside and outside (even while that building is in the design phase), various fitout options, can request offers and schedule visits. The startup has already raised their first funding round in November 2019 and participated in the Pi Labs accelerator earlier this year. The advantages it presents and the fact that it can be easily tailored to each building, regardless of its size or location, represent clear validation that Bright Spaces has what it takes to become a global player.

Implementing Bright Spaces for Equilibrium targets the optimization and automation of Skanska’s leasing process by presenting in the most innovative and interactive way possible the available spaces along with all the relevant details about them. This solution also digitizes the interactions between potential clients and the project. By becoming the startup’s first client and by introducing this solution for the first time in the leasing process of an office building, Skanska supports once again innovation. As an Early Adopter, it plays a vital role with positive impact in the digitalization of the real estate industry.

“At Skanska, we put great value on the experience we offer our clients when they interact with our team or with our projects, from the first encounter (which can be either live or virtual) but also when they are residents of our buildings. The platform developed together with our partners from Bright Spaces helps us to be closer to our potential clients (tenants or investors) by presenting our available spaces in the most innovative and interactive way possible and by digitizing a significant part of their interaction with the project, even if it’s in the planning, construction or finalized stage. This new tool is even more welcomed given the times we’re living. The current context made us rethink our current processes in order to facilitate the complete showcasing of the project remotely and safely”, said Anne-Marie Diaconu, Leasing and Asset Management Director Skanska Property Romania.

“Bright Spaces is a truly innovative digital solution that aims to change the rules in an industry where most processes are manual and the approach is less digitized compared to other industries. We consider ourselves lucky to have Skanska as a partner, our relationship being very strong since last year and we are happy to extend our collaboration through this platform. Furthermore, we want to implement Bright Spaces in Romania and abroad, as we are not limited by the size or complexity of the office spaces we can showcase”, said Bogdan Nicoara, CEO and Founder Bright Spaces.