Skanska Romania’s project Equilibrium can be visualized virtually through the Bright Spaces platform

Skanska Romania and PropTech startup Bright Spaces launched today, on October 29th, the 3D interactive visualization platform that is implemented for the first time for Equilibrium, in Bucharest. Through technology and interactivity, this platform changes the way office spaces are showcased.



After Skanska Romania and Bright Spaces announced their partnership in August, the digital platform became operational, and starting today, it is available online.

Skanska is Bright Spaces’ first client and this solution will allow the real estate developer to showcase its spaces in an innovative, interactive way and adapted to the client’s needs.

The long term relationship between Bright Spaces and Skanska Romania is based on their common goal to revolutionize the real estate industry through technology and to answer the market’s dynamic requests. Using this solution will not only provide a complete digital experience for the users, but it also contributes to setting a new benchmark in office space virtual showcasing.

Potential users and agents can now:

Visualize online all available spaces in the two Equilibrium buildings, in real time and in 3D web virtual reality, on any device, without using any other applications or VR sets

Change fit out options in order to understand how that space could accommodate their team

Schedule live tours directly from the platform, for their favorite spaces

Ask for personalized offers for a certain space

Discover all the necessary details regarding the building or main interest points from a single source: images, videos, virtual tours, technical features, sustainability, accessibility, and safety features of the buildings

Visualize the location of each building, main interest points, and nearest public transportation means.

“This partnership with Bright Spaces is the result of the investments we have been doing over time in innovation, building the future, that materialized with projects like the Hackathon. We are happy that together with Bright Spaces, one of the winners of our 2019 PropTech competition, we take a new important step. The platform, implemented for the first time in Romania for the Equilibrium project, which we are developing in the most important business center in Bucharest, answers the industry’s requests, especially in the current context. Thus, our innovation comes to the benefit of those involved in the leasing process. We continue to actively support the creation, adoption, and implementation of tech and proptech solutions” said Anne-Marie Diaconu, Leasing & Asset Director Skanska Property Romania.

”It’s been less than 12 months since we participated in the Skanska Hackathon and now we are proud to show a successful case study: a powerful corporation such as Skanska established a strategic partnership with a tech startup in order to take office spaces and buildings showcasing and lease process to the next level. Although digitization processes have been, until recently, an asset of big software companies, we can say that a new segment of agile companies, with a high scaling potential, innovative, and game-changing solutions emerge. And Bright Spaces is one of them. For us, this partnership with Skanska represents a launching pad for the European market of office space developers, thus transforming our solution into a standard of this industry”, said Bogdan Nicoara, Cofounder and CEO, Bright Spaces.

The Bright Spaces – Skanska Romania partnership began after the PropTech hackathon organized by Skanska in November 2019 with the support of Proptech Romania. At that event, Bright Spaces won 1st place in Leasing and 3rd place overall.

By becoming the startup’s first client and by introducing, for the first time, a solution like this in the leasing process of an office building, Skanska supports innovation once again. As an Early Adopter, it has a positive impact on the digitization of the real estate industry.