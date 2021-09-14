SkyTower and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea sign a seven-year lease extension

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Romania has signed a seven-year lease extension for its headquarters, located at the 33rd floor of the SkyTower office building.

The Embassy headquarters cover an entire floor of 1,157 m2 office area, with a stunning 360-degree view over Bucharest.

“The seven-year extension demonstrates our commitment to a long-term partnership, as well as our client’s satisfaction, and we welcome the Embassy’s decision to continue on together. Despite a difficult year, with pressure on operational activity, we are enjoying great results with several lease extensions signed or under negotiation. Moreover, we have newcomers joining our tenant line-up, and we want to thank them all for their trust,” Florentina Mitricoaia, Leasing and Asset Manager of RPHI Romania, the company that owns and manages SkyTower.

In addition to the extension of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, SkyTower has also signed other lease extensions for a total of 1,160 m2 of lettable surface area during the last months. RPHI Romania plans to further expand the tower’s impact and inspire the SkyTower community through constant investments in innovation and projects that support the company’s growth strategy in the local market.

In 2021, SkyTower obtained the LEED Platinum certification for operations and maintenance and the COVID-Compliant certification. Free chargers for the tenants’ electrical cars have also been added to the building facilities. Moreover, the SkyTower lobby is currently undergoing a complete refurbishment and modernisation process; an Events Centre with an amphitheatre is being developed by reconverting the space between the ground floor and the 1st floor. The outdoor green space is also under redevelopment and will be redesigned into an urban garden dedicated to the community.