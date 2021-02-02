Slovenian, Romanian and Croatian Diversity Charters join forces on a regional learning and mentorship framework for their signatories

After the successful launch in 2017 and 2018, Croatian, Slovenian and Romanian Diversity Charters, announce today a new joint action designed to accelerate the inclusion and promotion of diversity management in the region.

The programme “Workplace Inclusion Champion”, funded by The Rights, Equality and Citizenship Programme (REC) of the European Commission, will be implemented in the next two years bringing together a wide range of stakeholders and expertise.

The main achievement of the project consists of a 7-modular Diversity Charter Champion Training Programme and a Regional Diversity Mentorship Scheme, a powerful learning and mentorship framework for the Charter’ signatories in these countries, enabling them to address more practically and strategically the principles stated in the Charters.

“Signatory organisations need learning experiences in appropriate formats to advance the D&I agenda within their organisations, as well as critical thinking and inspirations from others peer organisations facing similar problems and challenges”, consider the initiators.

The project will achieve multiple learning outcomes, including the development of signatories’ knowledge, skills, and attitude, enhanced self-knowledge, enhanced organizational cultures, improved skills to work with different groups.

A series of diversity trainings will help signatory organisations not only to improve skills and knowledge on diversity topics, but also to improve the awareness of the benefits of concrete D&I practices. Tackling D&I issues in a practical and interactive manner will help signatories becoming more active in the field of diversity, while establishing a solid framework for interactions and best practice sharing among signatory organisations.

The programme is designed to enable signatory organisations to embed diversity on a more strategic level, taking a step forward from one-off initiatives. It will equip participants with the necessary tools, knowledge and skills to step away from improvisations and to approach D&I more strategically.

Several dissemination activities such as local and international awareness events and various editorial contributions are also planned in order to strengthen the regional and local debate on the importance of diversity management for the organisations.

Romanian Diversity Charter brings together 115 signatories, covering cca. 160,000 employees from companies, public institutions and NGOs, who have publicly assumed the principles of the Charter, so that diversity, equal opportunities and social inclusion become values ​​acknowledged and respected in Romania. Signing the Charter represents a valuable starting point for organisations wishing to embark on their diversity journey and also provides a framework for companies to develop existing policies. Under the auspices of the Charter, several initiatives have taken place (experience exchanges, workshops, debates, publications) where different practices and organizational policies of diversity management were presented, analyzed, debated and disseminated. More details on https://www.cartadiversitatii.ro

Slovenian Diversity Charter brings together 158 signatories. It was launched as the 20th European Diversity Charter on 14th November 2017. By establishment of the Diversity Charter new and international connections of partners from private and public sector was created, with mutual interest to improve policy and practice of sustainability of HRM, on the levels of individual employers and society as whole. DC Slovenia provides networking to exchange knowledge, development of diversity management tools and training, planned communication with wider public through mass media, etc. More details on https://www.raznolikost.eu.

Croatian Diversity Charter is an initiative that evolved on experience of successful model of other European countries and is based on group of principles which were signed voluntarily by signatory organizations. By signing the Charter, signatories promote diversity, non-discrimination, inclusion, and equal opportunities at workplace. Initiator and manager of the initiative in Croatia is Croatian Business Council for Sustainable Development (HR BCSD) which so far gathered 90 signatories, mostly business organizations which, with participation in the initiative give positive contribution to promotion of diversity and inclusion policy and of culture of tolerance and acceptance. Signatories publicly communicate their value system but also, participating in activities of the Charter, they learn, share knowledge, inspire each other and join forces in promotion and spreading of same values on entire society. More about Croatian Diversity Charter on: https://www.hrpsor.hr/povelja-o-raznolikosti/.