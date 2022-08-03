SLS Cargo expands its leased area in the P3 Bucharest A1 logistic park

P3 Logistic Parks (“P3”) announces the extension of the lease agreement with the transport and logistics operator SLS Cargo, which adds another 11,412 square meters to the area already leased, in a transaction brokered by JLL Romania. Thus, less than two years since the collaboration started, the area leased by SLS Cargo in the P3 Bucharest A1 logistics park reaches a total of over 30,000 square meters.

Sînziana Pardhan, Managing Director P3 in Romania, says: “The collaboration with SLS Cargo started in 2020 and has gradually developed over these two years. Despite the volatile economic climate, it has become a trusted partnership, through which we have constantly tried to find solutions together to meet both their expansion and operational efficiency needs. We are honored to be part of their vision and success story and we would like to thank them for the constructive approach they have always displayed and for the vote of confidence they gave to the P3 Romania team and our park at km 13.”

The forwarding company SLS Cargo, whose main shareholder is FAN Courier since 2020, the leader of the local courier market, has grown exponentially in recent years by expanding its range of services and attracting new customers from different fields. The integrated service offer includes transport by all modes (road, rail, air and sea), as well as storage and handling services. This created a competitive positioning that allowed them to take full advantage of the rise in consumption and the growth of the domestic market, as well as the changes in logistics chains amid the pandemic.

Mihai Stoica, CEO SLS Cargo, stated: “The sustained growth of our business over the past two years has required the expansion of operational capacity and, implicitly, of storage space. In 2020 we made the choice to relocate to P3 Logistic Parks A1 with the intention of developing a strategic partnership with a leading company in the field. The collaboration so far has confirmed the choice: we have found in P3 a business partner and real support in identifying solutions for our space and operational optimization requests. We are happy that through this new expansion we are consolidating our presence in the P3 Bucharest A1 park, which becomes our main base for logistics operations.”

The transaction process was mediated by JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle Services Ltd) Romania, an international consulting company specialized in real estate services and investment management, which aims to mediate transactions between logistics park developers and tenants under the best conditions The agency also handled the initial transaction between P3 and SLS Cargo.

Mihai Escu, Industrial Department JLL Romania consultant, said: “The expansion of the storage center of SLS Cargo within P3 Logistic Parks, a class A logistics park, represents the confirmation of the quality of our services in finding optimal and forward-looking solutions, with a strategic positioning in the perimeter of the capital, being next to our customers in their efforts of consolidating their logistics operations. This expansion is also proof that the P3 park on the Bucharest A1 highway is a modern logistics hub, developing in a harmonious and sustainable way, the company not compromising on the quality of its services. We received all the necessary support from P3 in SLS Cargo’s decision to expand, a decision that is a clear indicator of customer and business partner satisfaction.”