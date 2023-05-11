SMA Real Estate Kluster – a first for Romania

Șerban & Musneci Associates brings for the first time an integrated strategic and crisis communication, public affairs and reputation management services division, exclusively dedicated to the Romanian real estate market.

With the launch of SMA Real Estate Kluster, Șerban & Musneci Associates expands its services in the real estate sector and offers a new applied vision that takes into account both the needs of the market and the challenges of effective and impactful communication.

The visible maturation of real estate companies in recent years and their increased investment in marketing and communication departments has meant the continued development for the Șerban & Musneci Associates portfolio and has led to the emergence of SMA Real Estate Kluster.

“We’ve noticed a strong need for real estate companies to receive effective, integrated solutions for all their needs from one team. Our experience, validated by the results achieved in the area of reputation management, strategic and crisis communication, is complemented by the real estate know-how we have acquired over the years with our partners and clients. SMA Real Estate Kluster offers a complete solution in the real estate market, both in the area of public affairs and public relations”, says Bogdan Grigoraș, Head of Public Relations Șerban & Musneci Associates.

“Whether we are talking about real estate or any other business segment, our clients have understood from our very first interactions and collaborations, that our way of communicating is integrated. For us, communication is not just about delivering messages. We take into account both the ethics and aesthetics of communication, and above all, its impact. We want the voices of our clients, who are reputable and experienced in their fields, to be leading voices in their industry”, says Alex Șerban, Senior Partner, co-founder of Șerban & Musneci Associates.

“Our real estate portfolio is constantly growing because we take into account the specifics of each of our clients, whether they are a builder, developer, sales agency, architect or designer. Through SMA Real Estate Kluster, we are becoming one of the most powerful communication facilitators for the real estate industry”, says Roberto Musneci, Senior Partner, co-founder of Șerban & Musneci Associates.