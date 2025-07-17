Smartwings, the largest airline in the Czech Republic, has officially announced its entry into the Romanian market, with plans to operate direct flights between Bucharest and Prague. This expansion marks a significant development for travelers seeking convenient, direct connections between Romania and Central Europe.

Who Is Smartwings?

Originally founded in 1997 under the name Travel Service, Smartwings has grown to become the leading Czech airline, specializing in both scheduled and charter flights, primarily to leisure destinations across Europe and beyond.

In 2018, the company rebranded as Smartwings, aligning its identity with its growing international network. The airline is fully owned by Czech Airlines and currently has operational offices in Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia, reinforcing its presence across the Central and Eastern European aviation market.

Direct Route: Bucharest – Prague

The newly announced direct route between Bucharest and Prague will serve both tourists and business travelers, offering a faster, more efficient alternative to connecting flights. This move is expected to strengthen tourism and economic ties between Romania and the Czech Republic.

The addition of this route further enhances Bucharest’s status as a key air travel hub in the region, making it easier for Romanian travelers to explore Prague and for Czech visitors to access Romania’s rich cultural and natural attractions.

A Focus on Leisure and Charter Services

Smartwings remains committed to its core focus on leisure travel, continuing to operate an extensive network of charter flights for major tour operators. The airline is well-known for connecting travelers to popular vacation destinations across Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.

About Smartwings Group

Founded : 1997 (as Travel Service)

Rebranded : Smartwings in 2018

Ownership : Fully owned by Czech Airlines

Offices : Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia

Core Services : Scheduled flights, charter services, and seasonal vacation routes

Main Focus: Leisure travel

What This Means for Romanian Travelers

The arrival of Smartwings in Romania offers more travel flexibility, competitive fares, and direct access to one of Europe’s most iconic capitals—Prague. Whether for a weekend city break, a business trip, or connecting onward to other destinations, Smartwings’ Bucharest–Prague route opens new possibilities for Romanian flyers.