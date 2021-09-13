Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica (SNN) launches the 2021-2023 Scholarship program “The Young Nuclearist”

Societatea Nationala Nuclearelectrica (SNN), the national company producing electricity, heat and nuclear fuel, launches the 2021-2023 Scholarship Program, the Young Nuclearist, as part of the strategy to develop the team and capitalize on the potential of young people in Romania at the same time. The program provides 51 scholarships to be granted to pupils and students from the final years of accredited institutions with a technical profile. Registrations can be made between September 15, 2021 – October 15, 2021 on the company’s website.

Providing human resources for the company in relation to medium and long term investment projects is a priority for Nuclearelectrica. Currently, Nuclearelectrica, through the NPP branch (Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant) operates Units 1 and 2 and through FCN Pitesti Branch produces nuclear fuel. Thus, Nuclearelectrica has a major role at national level, contributing over 18% with nuclear energy in the total energy production, at national level, having at the same time, major investment projects, worth approximately 9 billion Euros, becoming a pillar of decarbonization simultaneously with the generation of a multiple effect of micro- and macro-economic development. SNN makes these projects by raising a new generation of nuclearists, by attracting, retaining and training young people in Romania, by capitalizing on their potential.

Thus, SNN aims to raise a new generation of specialists for Unit 1 Refurbishment Project and the subsequent operation of Unit 1 for another 30 years, Units 3 and 4 Project with the entry into commercial operation in 2031, Tritium Removal Installation, Cobalt 60 production. SNN also plans to get involved in innovative projects, such as small modular reactors (SMR), clean hydrogen production, state-of-the-art technologies that will play a major role in decarbonization in the future, along with the current fleet reactors. In this sense, the company intends to train a new generation of specialists who have the opportunity to specialize in innovative technologies.

“The retention of young people in Romania also depends on the economic actors. Thus, one of the major objectives of Nuclearelectrica’s human resources strategy is to offer real opportunities and career growth for young people in Romania in a Romanian company with development projects that can be a career challenge for any young person passionate about technology and energy. According to the international statistics, Romania, through the two reactors at Cernavoda NPP, based on the installed power use coefficient, ranks 1st globally out of approximately 400 reactors in operation, with a global capacity factor of 91.2%. It is the merit of an over 2200 employee team of the company, internationally recognized for professional excellency.

We want to grow our team of nuclearists and offer opportunities to young people to enter into this field through: dual education, scholarships, practice, training, mentoring. Granting scholarships aims to identify those young people who are dedicated, passionate about technology and development, for career growth in a unique field: the nuclear industry. We have ongoing investment projects of approximately 9 billion Euros and they can certainly have an extraordinary career within Nuclearelectrica.

One of the company’s values being Caring for employees, we are constantly concerned to invest in our team, especially in young people, providing them access to local and international specializations. We strongly believe that this is one of the strategic investments that will ensure the sustainable development of the company,” said Cosmin Ghita, SNN CEO

SNN’s scholarships campaign is addressed to all universities and faculties with technical profile in Romania, based on SNN’s current needs:

17 scholarships for third year students of Faculty of Energy

10 scholarships for third year students of Faculty of Mechanics

3 scholarships for third year students of Faculty of Economic Engineering

2 scholarships for third year students of Faculty of Energy Engineering and nuclear technologies

2 scholarships for third year students of Faculty of Energy and nuclear technologies

1 scholarship for third year students of Faculty of Automatics

2 scholarships for third year students of Faculty of Mechatronics

1 scholarship for fourth year students of Faculty of Automatics

3 scholarships for fourth year students of Faculty of Chemistry

10 scholarships for students in Vocational Schools – welding specialization

The selected scholarship holders will conclude scholarship contracts in accordance with the applicable legal provisions and additionally will perform the professional practice assisted by Nuclearelectrica specialists and will have the opportunity to be employed within SNN after completing the scholarship program. The value of a scholarship is 2300 lei gross / scholarship.