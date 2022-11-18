Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services Romania appoints new HR director

Sodexo Benefits & Rewards Services (BRS) Romania appoints Florentina Ciontea, a specialist with over 15 years of experience in multiple areas of human resources, as HR director. Florentina brings to Sodexo BRS her expertise in the development and implementation of organizational culture transformation strategies, but also her passion for people, personal development, and change leadership.

With basic studies in the field of psychology, Florentina is interested in neuroscience which offers us nowadays clear evidence according to which social skills, such as empathy, active listening or teamwork, play a very important role in creating a productive and attractive work environment.

Her main goal is to create a work environment in which the personal and professional development of team members is encouraged, in synergy with the company’s business strategy.

“Personally, the HR’s department role is that of facilitating business growth by creating a work environment where people can express themselves, develop and contribute towards achieving objectives that make sense to them. I think it all starts with what we do everyday, those small things that make a difference for our colleagues. Our mission is to create a personalized and sustainable experience, at work and beyond,” says Florentina Ciontea, HR director of Sodexo BRS Romania.

Within Sodexo BRS, Florentina is responsible for organizational transformation and development, talent retention and attraction, as well as the development and training process, all of which are reflected in the employees’ wellbeing.

Throughout her career, Florentina has been a strategic partner for leadership teams, successfully coordinated organizational transformation processes and developed and implemented learning programs within said teams.

“An HR leader’s role is to implement the latest practices in the field and emphasize happiness at the workplace. At Sodexo, we want happy teams and high-performing businesses for our clients, and in order to provide them with these things it is essential to cultivate them, first and foremost, within our own team. I believe that only by creating a favorable organizational culture we can grow, and then offer other companies the optimal tools and solutions for their employees”, adds the new HR director of Sodexo BRS, Florentina Ciontea.

Before joining the Sodexo team, she worked in companies such as Novo Nordisk, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania, Unicredit Țiriac Bank and Banca Românească.