Softbinator Technologies signs partnership with the Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics of the University of Bucharest

Softbinator Technologies, a Romanian company that provides full-stack product development services (product management, product design, software development, blockchain development, and product marketing), announces the signing of a partnership with the Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics of the University of Bucharest, which aims to support future generations of programmers and engineers in Romania. In the first stage of this partnership, Softbinator Technologies completely renovated and equipped a computer lab within the faculty with state-of-the-art equipment.

“The Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics of the University of Bucharest has many talented students who have the potential to be involved in IT&C projects that solve the world’s future problems in the coming years. For this to happen, they need to work with state-of-the-art equipment during the studies that will provide them the technological freedom to learn and adjust to the equipment they will use in their future careers. At Softbinator, we develop software products for innovative companies in the world’s most competitive markets, as is the case in the United States of America, especially in Silicon Valley. To stay at this cutting edge, we are looking for the most talented future colleagues with that x-factor in software development. These students need training similar to what we find in the top universities, which must be strongly supported, including by the private sector, such as MIT, Stanford, or Harvard examples. Our relationship with the University of Bucharest – Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics is solid, spanning over ten years. With the officialization of this collaboration, we are committed to continuing to invest in the education of future generations of programmers and developers. This support will consist both in the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment and in the transfer of knowledge through our colleagues, who are already teaching various courses within the faculty,” stated Daniel Ilinca, founder and CEO of Softbinator Technologies.

The first activity within this partnership occurred in mid-October of this year when Softbinator Technologies and the Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics of the University of Bucharest inaugurated a state-of-the-art computer laboratory. The student workroom has been completely renovated, from rewiring the electrical system to completely replacing the furniture with a modern one and equipping it with 31 iMac workstations. The company estimates that the final value of the investment in the IT laboratory will amount to at least 85,000 euros.

“We want this partnership to be a building block for education development so that we contribute to students’ acquiring skills and abilities relevant to the labor market. The laboratory is equipped with the best equipment, Apple. Also, in the respective space, the best experts from Softbinator will have the mission of training new generations of programmers and developers. I thank the Dean and the Rector for their trust in our team, and we are confident that all parties involved will benefit from this collaboration,” added Daniel Ilinca.

“The Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics of the University of Bucharest is thrilled to formalize the partnership with Softbinator Technologies and to benefit from its experience in the IT field, being a listed company, continuously growing and with international prestige. Through this collaboration, our students can work with state-of-the-art equipment and learn from active specialists in the field. This will create a window into the activities of a major player in the software development services market and help them acquire skills and knowledge which will help them in their future careers. We want to thank the team at Softbinator Technologies and the founder and CEO, Daniel Ilinca. We hope to guide and support together the young generations who will shape the future of IT, both in Romania and globally, through a long-term and mutually beneficial collaboration,” stated Prof. Dr. Ioana Leustean, Dean of the Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics.

The partnership between Softbinator and the University of Bucharest – Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics is long-term. It aims to organize didactic and non-didactic activities, joint and individual, by supporting students in acquiring advanced knowledge in the field of informatics. Activities will include organizing and supporting academy-type courses and programs for students, supporting curricular activities through the participation of Softbinator specialists in practical training classes, such as seminars and laboratory classes, and organizing joint student activities with specialists from Softbinator Technologies. Also, thanks to the partnership, research and development activities will be supported, as well as the promotion and deepening of technologies of great interest to the Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics and Softbinator Technologies.

“We, at the University of Bucharest, encourage young people to express their ideas freely. We help them by mediating their relationship with the business environment and turning them into reality. Only with employers we can bring our contribution to the professionalization of the labor market, both nationally and internationally. We need the students to be trained by their future employers, with many of our students already working during their studies. We are happy that the employability of our students enrolled in the bachelor’s programs offered by the 19 faculties is over 30%, and for the master’s programs, it exceeds 70%. The University of Bucharest is the only Romanian university in the world ranking of universities according to graduate employability – QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022. The ranking places the University of Bucharest in the top 500, thus reconfirming both the good insertion of UB graduates on the labor market, as well as the close collaboration of the institution with the business environment“, stated Prof. Univ. Dr. Marian Preda, Rector of the University of Bucharest.