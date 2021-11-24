Softelligence expands team in Romania by 40%, to hire 100 developers

The technology and consulting company Softelligence plans to hire 100 developers, architects and software engineers in the next 6 months, in order to expand its existing team in Romania by 40%. Thus, the Softelligence team, where 250 experts now work, will increase to 350 people by June 2022.

This expansion is part of the company’s plan to set up a Eastern European excellence hub in digital transformation and consultancy for the companies operating in finance services, to serve renowned clients worldwide.

“The sustained digitalization effort of existing customers, but also of new ones with whom we started collaborating in the last three years, has led to the company’s involvement in increasingly complex transformation and consulting projects. We have entered into new partnerships and have constantly hired more and more experts in Romania and the United Kingdom, and now we have opened a new specialized center in Northern Macedonia. Our estimates for next year indicate a growing involvement of technology in the transformation of major international players in the field of banking and insurance, so our team will grow significantly in the next period,” says Adrian Blidăruș, CEO and founder of Softelligence.

The company intends to hire software experts specialized in .NET, Java and modern data management technologies, but also software architects, data scientists, team leaders and project managers.

In October, the company opened a branch in North Macedonia, where it plans to invest EUR 1 million by the end of 2023.

Softelligence was established in 2006 in Bucharest and has four branches overall, two in Romania (in Bucharest and Craiova), one in UK, and the latest one in North Macedonia.