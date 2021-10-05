Softelligence, the main private sponsor of the Romanian National Robotics team at Dubai Technology exhibition

Softelligence, a technology and consulting company, is the main private sponsor of the Romanian National Robotics Team for its participation in the Dubai 2020 International Technology and Innovation Exhibition. This is the third educational project in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program of the company, called CSR Generation Tomorrow.

The exhibition takes place between October 1st, 2021 – March 31st, 2022 and is the largest event of its kind organized in the Middle East. About 200 countries will participate and, for the first time in the history of the exhibition, each country will have its presentation pavilion. Concerts, interactive experiences, exhibitions, and other artistic events will be organized daily. More than 100 robots will be used to greet visitors, give directions or take photos.

The National Robotics Team of Romania – AutoVortex is a project of the Romanian Association of Economic Studies. AutoVortex was born in a garage in the city of Voluntari in 2012. From 2014 until now, the team has participated in international competitions where it has won many awards, including: “First Tech Challenge”, Tarragona Robotics Festival, Robofest Russia, CEESA First Technical Challenge (FTC).

AutoVortex Robotics team applies a vision of non-formal education, using a hands-on approach to deepen technological knowledge. Students are involved in practical activities together with mentors who have extensive experience in the field of work and technological research.

“Technology is part of our DNA. We strongly believe that technology will change the world for the better, hence our desire to support projects that focus on technological development. Through this sponsorship, we support an educational project, with practical application in the field of programming for artificial intelligence “, said Adrian Blidăruș, CEO of Softelligence.

The support of the Romanian National Robotics Team marks the third project of the CSR program “Generation Tomorrow” and focuses on practical education and innovation. The first three stages of this program, announced in early 2021, have been completed. The second program initiated and supported by the company was “SOS Planet Scholarships“.

„This exhibition is a good opportunity to present projects of young Romanians, but also possibilities for the application of artificial intelligence. Softelligence supports the efforts of our young people to innovate in the fields of artificial intelligence, robotics, and programming. The support of the National Robotics Team also aims to promote the image of Romania “, added Blidăruș.

“Romania participates in Expo 2020 Dubai with a stand developed around the concept << New Nature >> in the Sustainability section, structured on three pillars: technology, environment, and culture, which together show the close relationship between humanity and nature, a relationship which promotes sustainable economic development and scientific innovation“, said Ionut Panea, AutoVortex Coordinator.

At the International Exhibition of Technology and Innovation in Dubai, the Romanian team will consist of 13 people and will exhibit a humanoid robot and a series of smaller robots on wheels.

“Visitors will be able to lead the robots that won the World Championships in Chicago in July. In addition to the two champion robots, AutoVortex has prepared a humanoid hostess robot that greets you at the stand and a mascot robot to attract visitors “, Panea also said.